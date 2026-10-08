California’s New AI Laws Put Workplace Safeguards on the Agenda

California is taking a leading role in regulating artificial intelligence at work. A newly signed package of laws limits employers’ use of AI in several high-stakes settings: employers may not rely entirely on AI to decide whether to fire a worker; use AI to predict employees’ emotional states; collect workers’ neural data; or use AI surveillance in workplace bathrooms. The laws also require notice when AI-caused layoffs occur. Together, these measures respond to growing concerns about job loss, discrimination, and intrusive workplace monitoring, and may provide a model for other states considering broader protections.

The laws arrive as employers adopt tools that can monitor workers’ movements, assess their interactions, or inform employment decisions, but their reach and practical effect remain open questions. The package is narrower than a general requirement to disclose workplace AI use, and, according to the source material, enforcement rests with the government rather than individual workers bringing lawsuits. Employers should review how AI tools are used in hiring, performance management, discipline, layoffs, and workplace monitoring, while tracking implementation and enforcement guidance as it develops.

California’s approach may also sharpen a broader policy debate about how to protect workers without unnecessarily restricting beneficial uses of AI. Some employers may not currently use the specific practices targeted by these laws, while advocates argue that safeguards should anticipate harms before they become widespread. As other states consider workplace AI rules, California’s package offers an early test of whether targeted restrictions can address workers’ concerns and where more comprehensive disclosure and accountability measures may still be needed.