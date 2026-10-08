California’s New AI Laws Put Workplace Safeguards on the Agenda
Thursday, October 8, 2026

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

California is taking a leading role in regulating artificial intelligence at work. A newly signed package of laws limits employers’ use of AI in several high-stakes settings: employers may not rely entirely on AI to decide whether to fire a worker; use AI to predict employees’ emotional states; collect workers’ neural data; or use AI surveillance in workplace bathrooms. The laws also require notice when AI-caused layoffs occur. Together, these measures respond to growing concerns about job loss, discrimination, and intrusive workplace monitoring, and may provide a model for other states considering broader protections.

The laws arrive as employers adopt tools that can monitor workers’ movements, assess their interactions, or inform employment decisions, but their reach and practical effect remain open questions. The package is narrower than a general requirement to disclose workplace AI use, and, according to the source material, enforcement rests with the government rather than individual workers bringing lawsuits. Employers should review how AI tools are used in hiring, performance management, discipline, layoffs, and workplace monitoring, while tracking implementation and enforcement guidance as it develops.

California’s approach may also sharpen a broader policy debate about how to protect workers without unnecessarily restricting beneficial uses of AI. Some employers may not currently use the specific practices targeted by these laws, while advocates argue that safeguards should anticipate harms before they become widespread. As other states consider workplace AI rules, California’s package offers an early test of whether targeted restrictions can address workers’ concerns and where more comprehensive disclosure and accountability measures may still be needed.

Copyright © 2026 Robinson & Cole LLP. All rights reserved.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF PROSPECTIVE CHAPTER 11 FILING AND 363 SALE PROCESS: Aluminum, Brass & Bronze Foundry and Machine Shop
Published: 5 October, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY 363 SALE: Phoenix Converting, Inc.
Published: 5 October, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Brass Works Urban Renewal Company, LLC
Published: 2 October, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE (Eighth Adjournment): Fulton SCG Member LLC
Published: 29 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF ARTICLE 9 SALE: Brewbilt Brewery Company
Published: 29 September, 2026
NOTICE OF CLAIMS BAR DATE: Schwebel Baking Company Receivership
Published: 25 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Elmira Real Estate Enterprises, LLC
Published: 24 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF ASSIGNEE SALE: Transcend Company, a direct-pay telehealth platform
Published: 22 September, 2026
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION OF ASSETS: A Nevada Automotive Repair and Maintenance Company
Published: 17 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Belen 1945 LLC & Brick House NY LLC
Published: 9 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Monroe Cinemas, LLC
Published: 9 September, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Robinson & Cole LLP

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 