On January 1, 2027, California’s statewide minimum wage will increase from $16.90 to $17.40 per hour for all employers located in California, regardless of size. As a result, the minimum salary for most exempt employees will increase to $72,384 per year. Many cities and counties also set their own, higher minimum wages. Below is an overview of the state and local changes.

Effect on Salaried Exempt Employees

To qualify for the executive, administrative, or professional exemption from overtime, an employee generally must earn at least twice the state minimum wage for full-time work. For 2027, that is $72,384 per year (about $6,032 per month). Employees paid less do not qualify for these exemptions, even if their job duties meet the test. Some other exemptions, such as those for certain computer professionals and licensed physicians, have separate thresholds that are adjusted annually. As discussed below, the minimum wage for covered fast-food workers remains $20.00 per hour, and, according to the Division of Labor Standards Enforcement (DLSE) FAQ, the corresponding exempt salary threshold for covered fast-food managers is $83,200 annually, unless a further increase is adopted by the Fast Food Council.

Industry-Specific Minimum Wages

Some industries have separate minimum wage rates.

Under AB 1228, covered fast food restaurant employees have a minimum wage of $20.00 per hour, which the Fast Food Council may adjust.

Under SB 525, covered health care employees have separate minimum wage schedules that vary by type of employer and increase in stages to $25 per hour, with annual adjustments after that. Coverage includes non-clinical and certain contracted staff. The schedules are set out in Labor Code sections 1182.14 and 1182.15.

Under AB 2646, the minimum hourly wage for an approved agricultural employee is $19.75 per hour, to be adjusted according to the cost-of-living adjustments for Social Security benefits each January starting in 2027.

Local Minimum Wage Ordinances

California allows cities and counties to set minimum wages higher than the state rate. Most adjust annually for inflation, and some take effect on July 1 rather than January 1, so businesses in multiple locations may face different rates and dates. The chart below lists examples of local rates taking effect on January 1, 2027.

When more than one minimum wage applies, the highest applicable rate generally applies. Local ordinances usually cover employees based on where they physically work, often once an employee works a set number of hours (commonly two) in the city in a week noting that each local ordinance sets forth its own terms on coverage. This can include remote, traveling, or delivery employees, regardless of where the employer is located. Many local ordinances also have their own notice and paid sick leave requirements.

Related Considerations

Minimum wage changes often connect to other California workplace rules, including the following: