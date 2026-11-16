For a biotech company licensing a university discovery, the grants that paid for the research can seem like the university’s business. California’s Proposition 38 gives companies a reason to look more closely. The measure attaches requirements to funded discoveries that bear directly on licensing, access to existing technology, and the economics of developing a product.

California voters passed Proposition 38 in the November 3 election. It authorizes $8.4 billion in bonds for immunology and immunotherapy research, including at least $4.2 billion for research related to cancer, heart disease, and Alzheimer’s disease.

Available research funds will be divided equally between a selected University of California-affiliated nonprofit institute and project grants to institutions represented on a new research council. For-profit companies will not receive grants. They will, however, have an interest in licensing and developing the discoveries those grants produce.

Ownership and publication need attention together

The measure requires intellectual property (IP) resulting from funded research to belong to the recipient institution, rather than California. Health and Safety Code Section 130358(c) calls for both obligations to assign and actual assignments from individuals receiving program funds, including researchers and contractors.

Suppose an academic founder wants to build a company around a funded discovery. A university patent application would be a useful starting point, but the company and its investors would also need to know whether the assignments have been completed, whether another institution shares ownership, and whether the license will include the know-how needed to develop the technology.

Publication planning belongs in the same discussion. Section 130358(g) requires covered individuals to submit proposed publications, or outlines of oral disclosures, for institutional review at least 30 days before disclosure. The institution can request a reasonable additional delay to protect patentable information and allow an application to be filed. The 30-day period is the advance-review requirement, not a limit on the requested delay.

A collaboration agreement should make clear who handles that review and how it fits with conference abstracts, preprints and presentations. Patent counsel also needs enough time to assess protection for the therapeutic composition, its uses, manufacturing and supported improvements. If federal funding is involved, the parties will need to review the applicable Bayh-Dole Act obligations as well.

Existing technology may be part of the license

Section 130358(d) deserves particular attention from companies contributing a platform to academic research. It requires funding recipients to grant a worldwide, royalty-free license to underlying technology they own or license if those rights interfere with practicing, or prevent commercial exploitation of, the funded IP.

That obligation has limits. The license is specifically limited to practicing the new IP in connection with its commercialization. For licensed-in technology, the recipient’s authority to grant sublicenses or equivalent rights matters. The provision does not require every industry collaborator to license its entire platform.

Consider a company that licenses a delivery platform to a university for a funded project. If the project produces a therapeutic that depends on that platform, the parties will need to examine the university’s rights under the existing license and the scope of its sublicensing authority. That review belongs in the collaboration negotiations.

An agreement’s definition of “background IP” helps identify what each party brings to the project. It does not override an applicable statutory licensing requirement. The useful work is in the schedules and underlying agreements: identifying the relevant patents and know-how, checking restrictions, and deciding how project-generated IP and improvements will be treated.

The revenue provisions require a careful deal model

The measure contains two 10% requirements. They apply to different revenue bases, so simply adding them together would give a misleading picture of the economics.

Under Section 130358(a), the funding recipient must pay California 10% of the revenues it derives from selling, licensing or otherwise monetizing funded IP. Payment is due within 30 days of receipt. The calculation applies even if the state funded only part of the research. Payments first offset the state’s bond costs, including interest, and later support further research.

The licensing requirement is separate. Section 130358(f) requires a license to provide the recipient with royalties of at least 10% of gross revenues from commercialization or monetization of the licensed IP. The California Department of Public Health (CDPH), in consultation with the institute, can approve a lower rate for a particular agreement if it determines that the reduction would further the chapter’s purposes, but not below 5%.

For a company evaluating a university license, the phrase “gross revenues” warrants as much attention as the percentage. A product may incorporate funded IP alongside other technology. The company may also expect to sublicense development rights. How revenues would be attributed in those circumstances needs agreement-specific analysis and clarification through implementation. A customary “net sales” definition should not be assumed to control.

The provision for joint ventures and other commercialization business arrangements requires the recipient to receive at least 25% of gross profits from the arrangement and any subsequent sale. It is not simply a requirement to give the institution 25% of a company’s equity. Nor should parties assume that equity, milestones or royalty-stacking provisions can replace or reduce the statutory obligations.

California pricing is another part of the calculation. For covered arrangements, California patients, hospitals and insurers cannot be charged more for the same technology or drug than patients, hospitals and insurers in any other part of the United States during the first 12 months of commercial sales. By the first anniversary of the first commercial sale, the price must be at least 20% below the national average (excluding the price in California), with that average initially calculated using the first nine months of sales and recalculated annually thereafter.

The institute will have a role in commercialization

A company negotiating with a university will also need to understand the selected institute’s involvement. Under Section 130358(e), the institute develops standardized licensing terms in consultation with CDPH and serves as a clearinghouse and approval center. Covered commercialization agreements must be submitted before execution for review and an opportunity to recommend changes. The operational approval process and room to negotiate would still need clarification.

Grant recipients must offer the institute an opportunity to participate substantially in funded research. If it participates under Section 130357(d), it has primary responsibility for negotiating commercialization agreements for the resulting IP. Recipients must separately offer UCLA substantial participation in funded clinical trials. Those offers are required; acceptance is not.

That distinction matters when the parties choose who will negotiate a license and set a timetable. Collaboration agreements should also address patent prosecution and enforcement, confidentiality, improvements and access to results. An institution’s ownership of an invention does not, by itself, establish that it will lead the commercial negotiations.

Proposition 38 could support research that companies and academic founders will want to develop. Before committing to a project or license, they should review the funding history alongside the patents and underlying agreements. That review will help the parties resolve questions about their rights and assess whether the proposed deal can support development.