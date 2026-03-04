California Wage-and-Hour Compliance in 2026: Core Labor Code Risks and the Continuing Impact of PAGA

Key Highlights

PAGA reforms elevate the importance of proactive compliance: The 2024 amendments reallocate penalties, expand cure opportunities, and give courts more discretion to reduce penalties for good-faith errors—making prompt remediation and well-documented compliance efforts critical in 2026.

Daily overtime rules, regular rate calculations, evolving minimum wage requirements and strict meal and rest period obligations remain the primary sources of liability despite PAGA changes. Operational gaps can create outsized risk: Payroll misconfigurations, off-the-clock work, missed break premiums and delayed final pay can quickly compound across employees and pay periods, leading to significant penalties and litigation risk.

California’s wage-and-hour framework is one of the nation’s most complex and vigorously enforced. In 2024, the California legislature enacted significant reforms to the Private Attorneys General Act (PAGA) affecting civil penalties allocations, employers’ ability to cure certain violations and PAGA case management. Those reforms took effect in 2025 and continue to influence statewide risk exposure in 2026.

The PAGA Context: Reforms That Matter in 2026

PAGA deputizes employees to pursue civil penalties on behalf of the State of California and other employees for Labor Code violations. Historically, employers faced large PAGA penalties because:

PAGA actions do not require class certification;

Penalties could accumulate per employee, per pay period; and

Procedural requirements and enforcement timing often created settlement pressure.

The 2024 reforms recalibrated several parts of this framework as they:

Reallocated civil penalties so that 65% now goes to California’s Labor and Workforce Development Agency and 35% to aggrieved employees (subject to certain adjustments);

Expanded cure opportunities to give employers the chance to fix certain violations within defined windows and limit penalty exposure; and

Adjusted penalty structures to give courts clearer guidance to reduce penalties for isolated and good-faith errors while preserving high penalties for persistent or bad-faith violations.

The PAGA reforms might seem procedural. But in practice, they highlight how documented compliance efforts, rapid remediation and coordinated cross-functional responses to notices carry strategic importance for California employers.

Wage-and-Hour Fundamentals That Still Drive Risk

Even following the PAGA reform, the underlying wage-and-hour requirements of the California Labor Code remain central to most claims.

(1) Overtime Pay

California’s overtime structure is distinctive:

1.5× the regular rate for hours over 8 in a day or 40 in a week; and

2× the regular rate for hours over 12 in a day

Employers with multistate payroll systems often find that other states’ “weekly-only” overtime rules do not meet California’s daily requirements. Misconfigured systems can systematically underpay overtime, and small errors compound quickly across a workforce. Because overtime is based on the regular rate and not necessarily the employee’s base hourly rate, items like nondiscretionary bonuses and differentials can change the overtime calculation—another common source of underpayment when payroll rules are not configured to California’s requirements.

(2) Minimum Wage

California’s statewide minimum wage is $16.90/hour in 2026, with many cities and counties requiring higher rates. Industry-specific minimum wages, like in fast food and health care, may also apply.

Minimum wage exposure often stems from:

Off-the-clock work;

Unpaid pre- or post-shift tasks;

Misapplied meal or rest period premiums; and

Pay practices that inadvertently reduce effective hourly rates.

Minimum wage violations also interact with exempt status thresholds, which are tied to the state minimum wage.

(3) Meal and Rest Periods

California requires a:

30-minute off-duty meal break for shifts over five hours;

Second 30-minute meal break for shifts over 10 hours (with limited waiver options); and

Paid 10-minute rest breaks for every four hours worked.

Missed meal or rest breaks trigger premium wages—one additional hour of pay per violation. Additionally, meal and rest period premiums count as wages, so they must appear correctly on wage statements and be paid in the next regular payroll cycle.

(4) Off-the-Clock Work

Employers must compensate for all time an employee works. Common “off-the-clock” risks include:

Pre-shift setup or security checks;

Donning/doffing time;

After-shift duties; and

Remote work outside scheduled hours.

Even small increments of unpaid time can push employees into unpaid overtime.

(5) Final Pay and Waiting Time Penalties

Final pay must be issued immediately upon termination and within three days of voluntary resignation or immediately with proper notice. Delays—even for legitimate administrative reasons—can lead to waiting time penalties that accrue daily for up to 30 days.

Why This Matters

California’s recent PAGA reforms do not reduce employers’ wage-and-hour obligations; they reinforce the importance of getting compliance right. While the amendments create new cure and penalty-management mechanisms, the underlying requirements governing overtime, minimum wage, meal and rest periods and final pay remain unchanged and continue to drive litigation risk.

Employers should reassess payroll systems, break practices, classification decisions and final pay procedures.