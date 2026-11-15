California Shuts the Door on Private CIPA Pen Register Suits Over Websites, Leaving the Closely Watched Variety Media Appeal in Limbo

On September 30, 2026, Governor Newsom signed Senate Bill 690 (“SB 690”). The law ends private plaintiffs’ ability to sue over website and app tracking under the “pen register” and “trap and trace” provisions of the California Invasion of Privacy Act (“CIPA”), Cal. Penal Code § 638.51. Over the past two years, those provisions have become one of the plaintiffs’ bar’s favorite tools for targeting the cookies, pixels, and analytics software found on most business websites. Beginning January 1, 2027, private plaintiffs will no longer be able to bring these claims. The law also applies retroactively to pending claims in cases filed on or after January 1, 2025.

Meanwhile, the California Court of Appeal has before it the leading test case on the pen register theory, Variety Media, LLC v. Superior Court. That case could produce the first California appellate authority on Section 638.51, unless the court decides that SB 690 has made it moot.

How Website Tracking Became a “Pen Register” Problem

Traditionally, a pen register is a device that records the numbers dialed from a telephone line, and a trap and trace device records the numbers of incoming calls. California enacted its versions of these provisions largely to give law enforcement a state-law mechanism for obtaining court orders to collect that kind of data. Plaintiffs have nonetheless argued that ordinary website tools qualify as pen registers because they collect information such as a visitor’s IP address and device details and send it to third parties. Because CIPA provides statutory damages of $5,000 per violation, these lawsuits, and the demand letters that often come before them, have created significant settlement pressure despite mixed results in the courts.

As we covered last December, one federal court was frustrated enough with the statute to urge the Legislature to “go back to the drawing board on CIPA.” This fall, the Legislature took a first step.

SB 690 Ends Private Pen Register Suits Over Websites and Apps

SB 690 amends CIPA’s civil remedy provision, Cal. Penal Code § 637.2. Under the amendment, a claim against a private actor for a Section 638.51 violation “alleged to arise from conduct occurring on an internet website, online application, or mobile application may be brought under this section only by the Attorney General.” The Assembly and the Senate both passed the final version unanimously. Section 638.51 itself remains on the books, and the Attorney General can still enforce it. The key change is that private plaintiffs can no longer pursue this theory against websites and apps.

More amendments may be coming. In his signing message, Governor Newsom called on the Legislature to revisit CIPA next year to address its “other decades-old statutes that are also susceptible to abuse by overly aggressive litigants,” while “ensur[ing] a fair balance between protecting private information and preventing rapacious litigation.”

SB 690 Takes Effect January 1, 2027, and Reaches Cases Filed Since January 1, 2025

SB 690 takes effect on January 1, 2027. Until then, private plaintiffs can technically keep filing and litigating Section 638.51 claims. Any newly filed claim is likely to fail, however, because of SB 690’s retroactive reach. The law applies to “any pending claim in an action commenced within two years before” its operative date, which covers cases filed on or after January 1, 2025.

Courts are already taking notice. On October 28, 2026, in Torres v. SeatGeek, Inc., the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California dismissed a website tracking suit for lack of standing (a theme we have covered before). The court also observed that letting the plaintiff amend the pen register claim would be futile because SB 690 will eliminate the private right of action for that claim.

Still, plaintiffs can be expected to challenge the retroactivity provision. The bill includes a severability clause meant to preserve the rest of the law if that provision is struck down. As previously covered on Privacy World, the Seventh Circuit recently held that Illinois’ 2024 amendment limiting BIPA damages applies retroactively to pending cases. California courts will apply their own retroactivity rules to SB 690, but the Seventh Circuit’s decision shows that courts are willing to apply exposure-limiting amendments to cases already underway.

Court of Appeal Asks Whether SB 690 Moots Variety Media

Variety Media arises from Rose v. Variety Media, LLC, a Los Angeles Superior Court case filed on January 23, 2025, that asserts a single claim under Section 638.51. The plaintiff alleges that third-party trackers on Variety’s website sent visitors’ IP addresses and device information to data brokers. After the trial court overruled Variety’s demurrer (California’s version of a motion to dismiss), Variety petitioned for a writ of mandate. A writ petition lets an appellate court review a trial court ruling before the case is over. The Court of Appeal agreed to hear the petition and stayed the trial court proceedings. The case drew amicus briefs from business groups, technology companies, and privacy advocates, and many courts have stayed pending pen register cases until it is decided.

On August 21, 2026, the court issued a tentative ruling that gave each side something. It rejected Variety’s main argument that CIPA’s pen register provisions apply only to telephones, concluding that California’s definition is “coextensive with the federal definition” and can reach internet communications. But it agreed with Variety on a narrower point. A pen register captures information that identifies the destination of an outgoing communication, much like the numbers a caller dials. A website visitor’s own IP address, by contrast, “identifies the source of the communication—not its destination.”

On October 1, 2026, after SB 690 became law, the court on its own motion vacated submission of the case. It directed the parties to brief whether SB 690 makes the writ proceeding moot and, if so, whether an exception to the mootness doctrine applies. Put simply, courts generally will not decide a case when their ruling can no longer make a practical difference. They may make an exception, however, for issues of broad public interest that are likely to recur. The parties filed briefs on October 8 and October 15, and the case was resubmitted on October 15. As of this writing, no decision has issued. California appellate courts generally must decide a case within 90 days of submission, which points to a decision by mid-January 2027, shortly after SB 690 takes effect.

Conclusion

SB 690 is a significant development for businesses that operate websites and apps in California. It sharply curtails one of the plaintiffs’ bar’s most aggressive CIPA theories of recent years, and it reaches back to cases filed since January 1, 2025. But it is not a complete shield. Plaintiffs are expected to shift to CIPA’s wiretapping and eavesdropping provisions and other theories, and the Governor has signaled that further reform may come in 2027. Companies facing pending Section 638.51 claims should evaluate whether SB 690 will extinguish those claims and consider raising the new law with the court now. For practical compliance steps, see our recent Privacy World post on reviewing website tracking technologies in light of SB 690.