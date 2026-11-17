Key Updates

California has proposed regulations implementing SB 919’s franchise broker registration and disclosure requirements. Brokers must register by July 1, 2027. Comments on the proposed regulations are due by December 21, 2026.

Why It Matters

Franchise brokers (including regional developers or area representatives) must register with California prior to selling franchises and must provide specified disclosures to prospective franchisees. Franchisors may not use unregistered brokers in California. Franchise broker organizations and individuals acting on their behalf may need separate registrations. New disclosure requirements could require additional compensation tracking, sales reporting and changes to presale communications.

Next Steps

Franchise brokers, franchise sales organizations and franchisors using third-party brokers should evaluate registration obligations, review the proposed disclosure forms and consider submitting comments before the December 21 deadline.

On November 6, 2026, the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) published a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking to implement Senate Bill 919 (SB 919), California’s 2024 law that requires franchise brokers to comply with annual registration and presale disclosure requirements. As discussed in our prior alert, SB 919 amended the California Franchise Investment Law to establish these registration and disclosure obligations, including the requirement to provide a separate broker disclosure document before communicating with prospective franchisees about a franchise investment. Franchise brokers must register by July 1, 2027. The DFPI’s proposed regulations establish the registration process and prescribe the forms brokers would use to comply with these requirements.

Interested parties have until December 21, 2026, to submit written comments to the proposed regulations.

Proposed Registration Requirements

The proposed regulations would require brokers to complete their registration applications, broker disclosure documents and related fee payments electronically through the DFPI’s Franchise and Securities Electronic Submissions portal (FRANSES). The proposed Franchise Broker Registration Application (Form DFPI-310.520) requests identifying and contact information, a designated application contact and a certification that advertising materials subject to California filing requirements have been filed. Certain applicants must also electronically consent to service of process in California.

The initial registration fee is $450. The fee is nonrefundable, and an application is not complete until the fee is paid. Under SB 919, broker registrations are renewed annually and expire December 31 of the registration year. The fee for a renewal filing is $150 and the fee for an amendment is $50.

Importantly, the DFPI explains that a broker organization and individuals acting on its behalf cannot register through a single combined filing. Rather, each person who independently meets the statutory definition of a “franchise broker” must separately register, pay the applicable fee and submit the required information. This is a significant consideration for franchise broker networks and franchise sales organizations when evaluating which individuals and entities must register.

Proposed Franchise Broker Disclosure Document

The DFPI has also released a proposed mandatory Franchise Broker Disclosure Document (BDD) (Form DFPI-310.527). A completed BDD must be provided to a prospective franchisee before the broker communicates with the prospect about investing in a franchise opportunity. The form has two parts:

Part A — General Information About Working with Franchise Brokers. A standardized cover section explains the broker’s role, how brokers may be compensated and questions prospective franchisees should consider asking. It expressly states that the broker represents the franchisor, even if the broker provides advice to the prospective franchisee.

Part B — Specific Disclosures About the Broker. Fifteen items require information concerning the broker’s identity, ownership and management, broker network affiliations, five-year professional experience, reportable litigation during the preceding five years, industries and number of brands represented, services provided, compensation and franchise sales history.

Of particular note, Item 13 requires brokers to disclose, for the prior calendar year, gross compensation both received and promised but not yet received, broken down by type (including commissions, incentives, royalty shares, equity, buy-out fees and other compensation), together with how the compensation is calculated. Item 15 requires disclosure of the brands for which the broker sold franchises anywhere in the United States or its territories during the prior calendar year, including units sold and city/state locations. The BDD must be electronically signed and verified as true and correct by an authorized person, and the proposed regulations prescribe formatting requirements for the disclosure and any attachments.

Comment Period and Next Steps

The DFPI is accepting written comments on the proposed regulations through December 21, 2026. Comments may be emailed to regulations@dfpi.ca.gov under the subject line “PRO 05-26 Franchise Broker Registration Requirements Under Senate Bill 919.” Alternatively, comments may be mailed to Diana Pha, Regulations Coordinator, Department of Financial Protection and Innovation, 651 Bannon Street, Suite 300, Sacramento, CA 95811.

Franchise brokers, franchise sales organizations and franchisors that use third-party brokers should review the proposed forms and assess which individuals and entities may require separate registration, how compensation and sales data will be collected and how broker disclosure delivery will be incorporated into the presale process. In addition, brands that use area representatives or regional developers (or similar titles) to help solicit and sell franchises in California must be aware that their area representatives and regional developers are subject to California’s new franchise broker requirements.

The proposed regulations remain subject to revision following the public comment period.