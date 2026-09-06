California Passes Non-UPF Certification Bill
Wednesday, September 9, 2026

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  • The California Legislature has passed Assembly Bill 2244 (AB 2244) to establish a “non-ultra-processed food” certification seal. California Governor Gavin Newson will now have until the end of September to either sign or veto the bill.
  • The bill was introduced in March 2026, as we previously blogged, and would permit food products in the state to bear a “California Certified” seal that is modeled after the “USDA Organic” seal. The seal is “intended to provide consumers with a way to quickly identify ‘healthier’ food options.”
  • If signed into law, the bill would require the California Department of Public Health to accredit certification agents no later than June 1, 2029, and to create the standardized “Non-Ultraprocessed Certified” seal. It would also require grocery stores to make at least three certified food products clearly identifiable such that they are readily distinguished from other products through physical separation, signage, or other visual cues.
  • The bill would also create a Public Health Food and Nutrition Education Fund, which would use registration fees from certification agents to support implementation and education about the label requirements, food products, and nutrition.
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