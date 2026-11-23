The California Department of Tax and Fee Administration (CDTFA) has released revised proposed emergency regulations implementing Senate Bill (SB) 122’s expansion of the sales and use tax to digital products, including electronically delivered software and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), effective January 1, 2027.

The November 18, 2026, proposal follows CDTFA’s September interested-parties meeting and subsequent written comments. In its accompanying notice of emergency action, CDTFA acknowledged that stakeholder feedback prompted the agency to make “significant changes and additions” to the earlier drafts. Those changes are substantive, particularly for businesses purchasing or selling cloud-based services and software under multiyear agreements.

Here are several notable developments:

Artificial intelligence: Expressly included in the digital product definition

The revised regulations make a notable change to the definition of a digital product. Whereas the September draft identified SaaS as an example of prewritten software, the November proposal removes that reference and instead includes “prewritten computer software with artificial intelligence (AI)” and software accessed remotely “over the internet or by other digital means, such as direct access or non-internet protocols.” (Compare September Proposed Cal. Code Regs. tit. 18, § 1600(a)(6), with November Proposed Cal. Code Regs. tit. 18, § 1600(a)(4).)

The proposal also includes an example involving an AI-powered tax-analysis tool trained on California tax laws. CDTFA concluded that the software does not qualify as custom software merely because its AI-generated outputs are tailored to California tax rules, explaining that “such AI-generated adaptations do not qualify as custom computer software.” (See Proposed Cal. Code Regs. tit. 18, § 1502.2(b) (Example 2).)

Although the revisions make clear that AI-powered prewritten software falls within the definition of a digital product, the regulations do not expressly address how other AI offerings, including generative AI models, application programming interface (API)-based services, or token-based purchases, should be classified.

Digital infrastructure: PaaS disappears, and the true-object test takes center stage

One of the more significant changes concerns the exclusion for digital infrastructure. The September draft expressly identified both Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) as examples of excluded digital infrastructure. The revised proposal removes the express reference to PaaS and instead states that the exclusion includes IaaS only where it “meets the definition of digital infrastructure.” (See Proposed Cal. Code Regs. tit. 18, § 1600(a)(4)(E).)

The proposal also adds restrictions addressing what qualifies as the user’s “own computer software” and when software provided alongside cloud infrastructure falls outside the exclusion. The draft particularly distinguishes software independently purchased or licensed by the user from software made available as part of the infrastructure offering. (See Proposed Cal. Code Regs. tit. 18, § 1600(a)(4)(E)(i)-(iii).)

The revised regulations also expressly incorporate the true-object test under 18 Cal. Code Regs. § 1501 for transactions involving both digital products and services. The proposal identifies “the value of the digital product relative to the value of the service” as a relevant factor and includes two contrasting examples. Where software is incidental to an IaaS offering, the transaction is nontaxable. But where the software represents significantly more value than the infrastructure, CDTFA concludes that “[t]he charge for the entire contract is subject to tax.” (See Proposed Cal. Code Regs. tit. 18, § 1600(b)(3) (Examples 1–2).)

These changes raise important questions for cloud providers offering combinations of infrastructure, managed services, and software, particularly where taxable software and excluded infrastructure are sold together.

Contract timing: When access rights transfer matters more than when customers pay

The revised regulations also take a different approach to determining when a taxable sale occurs.

The September draft characterized periodic subscription commitments as continuing sales, potentially subjecting payments for subscription periods beginning in 2027 to tax even where the underlying agreement was executed in 2026.

The November proposal instead focuses on when the right to access a digital product is transferred. Under the revised language, “Each transfer of a right” to use a digital product “is a separate sale.” Renewals, extensions, and expansions of existing access rights may therefore constitute new taxable transactions. (See Proposed Cal. Code Regs. tit. 18, § 1600(f)(2)(B)–(E).)

The accompanying examples are particularly noteworthy. One addresses a three-year software agreement effective December 15, 2026, with payments continuing into subsequent years. CDTFA concluded that the agreement is not taxable because the right to access was transferred before January 1, 2027.

Another example addresses a two-year, usage-based software agreement beginning December 1, 2026, under which the customer is billed monthly based on actual usage. CDTFA similarly concluded that “[t]he payments made for the entire term of the contract are not subject to tax.” (See Proposed Cal. Code Regs. tit. 18, § 1600(f)(2)(F) (Examples 2 and 6).)

By contrast, monthly subscriptions that automatically renew after January 1, 2027, become taxable beginning with the first post-effective-date renewal, while expansions of existing access rights may also trigger tax. (See Proposed Cal. Code Regs. tit. 18, § 1600(f)(2)(D)-(F) (Examples 4–5).)

The distinction makes the terms of existing software contracts – particularly when access rights are granted – important considerations as the effective date approaches.

MPU and compliance: New flexibility, but new sourcing questions

The revised regulations also introduce significant changes to the multiple-points-of-use (MPU) rules.

Most notably, purchasers registered with CDTFA may issue a blanket MPU certificate, relieving the seller of the obligation to collect tax on qualifying MPU transactions and allowing the purchaser to self-assess and remit tax on its California use. This represents a meaningful change from the September proposal, which generally contemplated the seller collecting tax on the California portion of each transaction. (See Proposed Cal. Code Regs. tit. 18, § 1600.2(d)(1)-(2), (f).)

The revised sourcing provisions, however, introduce additional complexity. Where a purchaser provides only an out-of-state address but previously provided a California address within the preceding 12 months, the seller generally must obtain an exemption certificate to rely on the out-of-state address. Otherwise, the most recently provided California address is presumed to control. (See Proposed Cal. Code Regs. tit. 18, § 1600(d)(3)(B)-(C).)

The proposal also provides additional guidance on the $5 million purchaser threshold, including clarification that retailer relief applies to the entire transaction that causes the threshold to be exceeded and that purchases by separate legal entities are not aggregated merely because of common ownership. (See Proposed Cal. Code Regs. tit. 18, § 1600.1(a)-(c).)

Human-effort services: Clarifying the exemption

The revised regulations also add examples addressing the exemption for digital products that represent services primarily involving human effort performed after the customer requests the service. (See Cal. Rev. & Tax. Code § 6372.1(a).)

The proposal clarifies that the exemption does not apply to the right to use a provider’s cloud-based software or access that software “through digital means, such as a thin client interface, including a web browser, or a program interface.” The accompanying examples distinguish nontaxable virtual personal training sessions from taxable tax-preparation software that includes a “chat with an agent” feature. (See Proposed Cal. Code Regs. tit. 18, § 1600(g)(3)(B)-(C) (Examples 1-2).)

Notably, the proposed “digital means, such as” language appears broader than the statute’s reference to access “through either” a thin client interface or program interface, potentially raising questions about whether the regulations extend the statutory limitation on the exemption. (Compare Cal. Rev. & Tax. Code § 6372.1(b), with Proposed Cal. Code Regs. tit. 18, § 1600(g)(3)(B).)

Software maintenance: A new 25/75 allocation

Finally, the revised regulations restore guidance addressing optional software maintenance contracts.

Under the proposal, separately stated charges for repair, support, and consultation services are generally nontaxable, while charges for software updates or enhancements that add or improve functionality remain taxable.

For certain optional maintenance contracts sold for a single lump-sum price, the proposal provides a 25% taxable/75% nontaxable allocation, replacing the traditional 50/50 allocation under the existing software regulations. The new allocation applies only where the maintenance contract price does not exceed the price of the underlying digital product. (See Proposed Cal. Code Regs. tit. 18, § 1600(b)(4)(B).)

The proposed allocation also raises questions about its consistency with California’s statutory treatment of optional maintenance agreements. Under California’s Sales and Use Tax Law, charges for services are included in taxable gross receipts or sales price when they are “part of the sale,” while optional maintenance agreements have generally been treated as separate, nontaxable services. (See Cal. Rev. & Tax. Code §§ 6011(b)(1), 6012(b)(1); 18 Cal. Code Regs. § 1546(b)(3)(C).) Notably, the proposed regulation omits the existing rule providing that no portion of an optional software maintenance agreement is taxable if no tangible personal property is transferred during the contract period. (Compare 18 Cal. Code Regs. § 1502(f)(1)(C), with Proposed Cal. Code Regs. tit. 18, § 1600(b)(4)(B).) To the extent the new allocation imposes tax on optional maintenance services without a corresponding transfer of taxable software or software rights, it may conflict with the statutory limits on taxable sales.

What’s next?

The timeline remains compressed. CDTFA published its notice of proposed emergency action on November 18 and must provide at least five working days’ notice before submitting the regulations to the Office of Administrative Law (OAL).

Once the regulations are submitted to OAL, interested parties will have five calendar days to submit comments. OAL will have 10 calendar days from submission to review and approve or reject the regulations. (See Cal. Gov’t Code §§ 11346.1(a), 11349.6(b).)

The regulations are proposed to take effect January 1, 2027, and may remain in effect for two years while CDTFA proceeds through the regular rulemaking process.

If you have questions about the proposed regulations or would like to discuss their potential impact on your business, please contact the authors.