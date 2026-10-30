California Now Requires Human Review of AI Firing Decisions, but Falls Short on Enforcement

“Robo bosses” may sound like something out of a science fiction novel, but with the rise of artificial intelligence, more and more employers are relying on AI to make key workplace decisions. Approximately four in ten U.S. workers receive their schedules or assignments from automated systems that screen, rank, discipline, and terminate them. Ninety percent of American managers say their companies have adopted at least one tool to “instruct, monitor or evaluate workers.”

Automated systems make mistakes and exhibit bias. When these systems are allowed to operate without meaningful human oversight, employees are left vulnerable to arbitrary, inadvertent, and discriminatory discipline and termination with no transparency and few options for recourse.

On September 30, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed SB 947, the No Robo Bosses Act of 2026. This groundbreaking law regulates the use of “automated decision systems” (ADS) in the workplace and requires human oversight for major employment decisions, including disciplinary and termination decisions. The law applies to most California employers, private and public, although it includes a specific carveout for gig workers.

The law defines ADS as “any computational process derived from machine learning, statistical modeling, data analytics, or artificial intelligence that issues simplified output, including a score, classification, or recommendation, that is used to assist or replace human discretionary decision making and materially impacts natural persons.”

Beginning July 1, 2027, California employers may not rely solely on ADS to make disciplinary and termination decisions. If an employer primarily relies on output from an ADS to make a disciplinary or termination decision, a human being must corroborate the decision using the same data that was used to produce the ADS output or other relevant information, such as evaluations, personnel files, and work product. The employer must provide notice to the employee that (1) it primarily relied upon an ADS to make the decision and (2) a human being reviewed and corroborated it. The affected employee has the right to request, and the employer is obligated to provide, a description of the data used by the ADS to make the decision. An employer may not retaliate against an employee for exercising their rights under the law, filing a complaint with the Labor Commissioner, alleging a violation of the law, or cooperating with an investigation of an alleged violation.

Unfortunately, the law’s enforcement mechanisms are limited, with the result that employees who are subject to disciplinary and termination decisions made by ADS have few options for recourse. The law gives primary enforcement power to the Labor Commissioner and government prosecutors. This means that individuals cannot bring lawsuits for violations on their own behalf and must rely on state action. Individual employees may bring Private Attorneys General Act (PAGA) actions, which allow employees to file lawsuits to recover civil penalties against their employers on behalf of the State of California for Labor Code violations. However, remedies under PAGA are limited and provide for civil penalties of $500 per violation, punitive damages, injunctive relief, and attorneys’ fees and costs. The result of this enforcement scheme is that, unlike under other worker protection laws, employees may not seek damages for lost wages or emotional distress for violations of the No Robo Bosses Act. Without a robust private right of action, workers will continue to be vulnerable to automated employment decisions.

Similar bills are being considered across the country in states like New York and New Jersey. On a federal level, lawmakers have recently introduced the “No Robot Bosses Act,” which would, among other things, prohibit employers from relying on automated systems to make work-related decisions. Unlike the California law, the federal bill includes an express private right of action, allowing affected individuals to sue for actual damages (e.g. lost wages) or statutory damages up to $20,000 per violation and up to $40,000 for willful or repeated violations. The bill has limited support and is unlikely to advance.

While California’s No Robo Bosses Act is an important first step toward oversight of the use of artificial intelligence in the workplace, meaningful protection for workers will require stronger enforcement mechanisms and remedies.