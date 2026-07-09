California Limits Arbitration to Agreements Enforceable Under the Federal Arbitration Act
Thursday, July 9, 2026
On June 30th, California’s Governor signed Assembly Bill (AB) 2155, which concerns the enforceability of written arbitration agreements in California. The bill amends Code of Civil Procedure Section 1281 and provides that any agreement unenforceable under the Federal Arbitration Act (FAA) is also unenforceable under the California Arbitration Act (CAA).
AB 2155 takes effect January 1, 2027.
The legislation underscores the importance of regularly reviewing arbitration agreements to ensure they reflect current federal and state requirements.
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