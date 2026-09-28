California Expands Harassment Prevention Training to Address Hate Speech

On September 27, 2026, the Governor signed Assembly Bill (AB) 1803, which adds a component of anti-hate speech to harassment prevention training requirements.

Existing California Training Requirements

California employers with five or more employees must provide at least two hours of harassment prevention training to supervisory employees and at least one hour of training to nonsupervisory employees in California every two years. New nonsupervisory employees generally must be trained within six months of hire, and new supervisory employees must be trained within six months of assuming a supervisory position.

The required training currently must address sexual harassment, the prevention of abusive conduct, and harassment based on gender identity, gender expression, and sexual orientation.

What AB 1803 Adds

Beginning January 1, 2028, AB 1803 requires employers to include “anti-hate speech training” as a component of their existing harassment prevention training.

Specifically, the training must provide supervisors and employees with practical guidance on recognizing, reporting, and confronting workplace speech that “vilifies, humiliates, or incites hatred” against individuals based on characteristics protected under the California Fair Employment and Housing Act (FEHA). Those characteristics include race, religious creed, national origin, ancestry, disability, sex, gender, gender identity, gender expression, age, sexual orientation, reproductive health decision-making, and veteran or military status, among others.

AB 1803 does not increase the existing one- and two-hour training requirements or require employers to conduct a separate training course. Instead, employers may incorporate the new content into their existing harassment prevention programs.

The bill also provides that training satisfies the new requirement if it includes information about both the prohibition against unlawful harassment and the prevention of abusive conduct based on FEHA-protected characteristics. As a result, some employers’ existing programs may already address some or all of the required content. Employers should, however, review the actual course materials rather than assume compliance, particularly if their current training focuses primarily on sex-based harassment or addresses abusive conduct only in general terms.

AB 1803 amends the statute governing training requirements. It does not amend FEHA’s substantive standards for determining when workplace conduct constitutes unlawful harassment. Employers should therefore ensure their training accurately explains the difference between conduct that may be inappropriate or violate company policy and conduct that may also constitute unlawful harassment.

Steps Employers Should Take

Before January 1, 2028, covered employers should review internally developed and third-party training programs to confirm that they:

Address workplace speech related to the full range of FEHA-protected characteristics;

Include practical examples and guidance on recognizing, reporting, and appropriately responding to such conduct;

Clearly identify the employer’s reporting channels and supervisors’ reporting obligations; and

Are consistent with the employer’s harassment prevention policy and complaint procedures.

Employers should also confirm that any training delivered on or after January 1, 2028, incorporates the required content.