California Expands Definition of Family for Purposes of Bereavement Leave
Monday, September 28, 2026

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

Governor Newsom signed Senate Bill (SB) 1149, which adds “designated person” to the definition of family member for the purpose of taking bereavement leave. In 2022, the state amended the California Family Rights Act (CFRA) to require covered employers to provide eligible employees with 5 days of bereavement leave. Bereavement leave is generally unpaid unless the employer has an existing policy that provides for paid leave or if the employee has accrued leave, including vacation time or sick leave that they elect to use.

SB1149 builds on the right by expanding the definition of family under the law. Under the amendment, “designated person” means any individual related to the employee by blood or whose association is equivalent to a family relationship. An employee may identify the designated person at the time they request leave but may be limited to one designated person per 12-month period for bereavement leave.

SB 1149 takes effect January 1, 2027.

Jackson Lewis P.C. © 2026

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

NOTICE OF CLAIMS BAR DATE: Schwebel Baking Company Receivership
Published: 25 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Elmira Real Estate Enterprises, LLC
Published: 24 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF ASSIGNEE SALE: Transcend Company, a direct-pay telehealth platform
Published: 22 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF ACQUISITION OPPORTUNITY: E-Commerce Distributor of Backup Power Equipment
Published: 21 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE PROCESS: Selected Assets of a Confidential Electric Motor Manufacturer
Published: 21 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: OPIE Einstein Labs, LLC
Published: 17 September, 2026
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION OF ASSETS: A Nevada Automotive Repair and Maintenance Company
Published: 17 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Belen 1945 LLC & Brick House NY LLC
Published: 9 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Monroe Cinemas, LLC
Published: 9 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Westfield Steel, Inc. and Westfield Steel Express, LLC
Published: 8 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 345 7th AVENUE REALTY OWNER LLC
Published: 4 August, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Jackson Lewis P.C.

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 