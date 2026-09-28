California Expands Definition of Family for Purposes of Bereavement Leave

Governor Newsom signed Senate Bill (SB) 1149, which adds “designated person” to the definition of family member for the purpose of taking bereavement leave. In 2022, the state amended the California Family Rights Act (CFRA) to require covered employers to provide eligible employees with 5 days of bereavement leave. Bereavement leave is generally unpaid unless the employer has an existing policy that provides for paid leave or if the employee has accrued leave, including vacation time or sick leave that they elect to use.

SB1149 builds on the right by expanding the definition of family under the law. Under the amendment, “designated person” means any individual related to the employee by blood or whose association is equivalent to a family relationship. An employee may identify the designated person at the time they request leave but may be limited to one designated person per 12-month period for bereavement leave.

SB 1149 takes effect January 1, 2027.