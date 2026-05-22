California Executive Order Signals More Scrutiny of AI’s Workplace Impact

California Governor Gavin Newsom has issued Executive Order N-6-26, a “first-in-the-nation” order aimed at preparing workers, businesses, and communities for potential workforce disruption associated with artificial intelligence. While the order does not create immediate new compliance obligations for employers, it is an important development for California businesses because it previews where state policy, regulation, and enforcement attention may be headed.

The order directs state agencies to study AI’s impact on California’s labor market, identify early warning signs of workforce disruption, and develop policy recommendations addressing worker displacement, training, and economic transition. The Governor’s announcement emphasizes that California intends to prepare for AI-driven disruption while also helping workers and small businesses benefit from AI-related productivity gains.

One of the most significant provisions for employers is the directive that, within 180 days, the Labor and Workforce Development Agency (LWDA) review and recommend updates to the California Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (Cal-WARN). The stated goal is to ensure Cal-WARN can provide early warning data and remain responsive to emerging industry trends. Although the order does not amend Cal-WARN, employers contemplating reductions in force, closures, restructurings, or job redesign related to AI or automation should monitor this process closely. Notably, a bill is already pending in the California legislature that would require notice similar to Cal-WARN for employees displaced from their jobs by AI.

The order also reflects the state’s interest in how employers use AI in hiring and workforce decisions. The Employment Development Department (EDD) is directed to incorporate business feedback about the role of technology adoption in hiring and workforce decisions into state labor market reporting. EDD must also launch a dashboard that shows AI’s impact on employment across sectors, using Unemployment Insurance data. These efforts may increase public and regulatory visibility into industries where AI adoption coincides with layoffs, reduced hiring, or occupational displacement.

At a practical level, California employers should consider taking inventory of workplace AI tools, documenting the business reasons for their use, assessing potential disparate impact, and maintaining appropriate human oversight. Employers planning workforce changes tied to automation should also evaluate WARN obligations, employee communications, retraining options, and potential impacts on protected groups.

Executive Order N-6-26 is best understood as a policy roadmap rather than an immediate mandate. Employers that proactively assess their AI practices now will be better positioned as California’s regulatory framework continues to develop.