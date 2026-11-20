Effective on January 1, 2027, amendments to the California Invasion of Privacy Act (CIPA) will eliminate the private right of action for website and mobile app-based pen register and trap-and-trace claims, in an effort to curb the wiretapping litigation that has proliferated across the state.

Quick Hits

On September 30, 2026, Governor Gavin Newsom signed legislation (SB 690) that eliminated the private right of action for website and online or mobile app-based pen register and trap-and-trace claims under CIPA. Only the California Attorney General has authority to enforce violations.

In such lawsuits, plaintiffs have claimed digital tools like cookies, advertising pixels, chat bots, and analytics software function as illegal wiretapping or tracing devices when they collect data, such as IP addresses and device fingerprints, without consent.

The legislation will take effect on January 1, 2027. It applies retroactively to pending claims filed on or after January 1, 2025.

CIPA prohibits use of a pen register or trap-and-trace device without a court order. A pen register is defined under CIPA as a “device or process that records or decodes dialing, routing, addressing, or signaling information transmitted by an instrument or facility from which a wire or electronic communication is transmitted, but not the contents of a communication.” A “trap and trace device” is a device or process that captures incoming information, such as incoming phone calls, but not the contents of the communication.

Under CIPA, individuals injured for a violation of the law can sue for the greater of $5,000 per violation without needing to prove actual damages, or three times the amount of actual damages sustained. In many cases, plaintiffs combined claims under CIPA §§ 631(a) and 632.7 (California’s wiretap and eavesdropping provisions) with trap-and-trace allegations under CIPA § 638.51. Some plaintiffs also allege claims under the federal Wiretap Act or the Video Privacy Protection Act (VPPA). The recent amendments only address pen register and trap-and-trace claims.

Wiretapping litigation has proliferated beyond California over the past few years, and courts have taken differing approaches to resolving these claims. SB 690 aimed to bring consistency and predictability to the legal landscape on this issue. In his signing message, Governor Newsom stated that more work in this area is needed and urged the legislature to address CIPA in 2027.

Next Steps

As these amendments to CIPA take effect in 2027, businesses may see a reduction in the number of pen register and trap-and-trace claims and demand letters from plaintiffs’ attorneys. However, the other provisions of CIPA remain unchanged.

Companies may wish to assess the effectiveness of their website tracking technology and third-party tools, such as cookies, pixels, analytics scripts, chat functions, and AI features, and determine if changes should be made for compliance purposes. A website review may also include how consent is obtained from users and how consent records are maintained.