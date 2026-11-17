The California legislature recently enacted several laws relating to the use of Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) in employment. Employers with employees in California should take note of the requirements imposed by these new laws and modify practices if necessary.

AI-Related Disclosures in CalWARN Notices

Senate Bill 951, effective January 1, 2027, requires additional disclosures in California Worker Adjustment and Retraining (CalWARN) Act notices when a mass layoff, relocation, or termination is caused wholly or substantially by AI or other automated technology replacing employment positions. The notice must identify the number, classifications or occupations, and work locations of affected employees; the job functions being automated; and the category or type of technology responsible. It must also state at the top of the notice: “This notice is for a technology displacement.” The Employment Development Department will publish summaries of these notices and statewide reports on technology displacement on a quarterly basis.

Restrictions on AI Workplace Surveillance

Two new California laws (Assembly Bill 1331 and Assembly Bill 1883) restrict employers’ use of workplace surveillance tools. Assembly Bill 1331, effective January 1, 2027, will prohibit employers from using workplace surveillance tools in employee bathrooms and allow employees to discard workplace surveillance tools when entering a bathroom.

As a result of Assembly Bill 1883, effective January 1, 2027, California law will restrict the use of AI tools designed to analyze employees’ emotions or collect neural data. The law includes limited exceptions for safety, security, and certain federally regulated activities. Given that the use of sophisticated AI tools capable of analyzing employees’ emotions or collecting neural data may be nascent, impact of this law on present employer practices is likely to be limited. Conceivably, however, as AI tools become more sophisticated and incorporated into more workplaces, this law may become relevant to more employers.

Limits on Automated Discipline and Termination Decisions

Effective July 1, 2027, Senate Bill 947, known as the “No Robo Bosses Act,” will prohibit employers from relying solely on automated decision systems (ADS) to discipline or terminate employees. When an employer primarily relies on ADS, a human must corroborate the decision using underlying data or other relevant information. Employers may not use ADS results that cannot be corroborated or are found to be inaccurate, incomplete, or misleading. Employers must also provide affected employees with separate written notices explaining the ADS reliance, confirming human review, and describing employees’ rights to request information about the data used. The law also prohibits using ADS to infer protected status or predict and take adverse action against workers for exercising legal rights.

Senate Bill 947 may prove to be the most impactful of the recently enacted laws concerning the use of AI in employment. As AI tools become more widely used to assess employee performance and to discipline or terminate underperforming employees, employers will need to review underlying data to corroborate the accuracy of the AI-based decision making and prepare notices to affected employees containing the legally required information. Senate Bill 947 states that it may be enforced by the Labor Commissioner or a public prosecutor, and therefore, arguably, it may be enforced through a private right of action.