California Defers Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG Reporting Deadline to November 10

On June 24, the California Air Resources Board (CARB) announced that it is planning to delay the first-year reporting deadline for Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions under SB 253 (the Climate Corporate Data Accountability Act) from August 10 to November 10.

This three-month extension will provide reporting entities additional time following the formal adoption of the Initial Regulation, if approved by the Office of Administrative Law (OAL).

In connection with this deferral, CARB has withdrawn the Initial Regulation from OAL review to allow time to make limited clarifying changes to certain requirements. These changes will be made available for a forthcoming 15-day public comment period.

What 2026 Reporting Entails

SB 253 requires US-based companies with total annual revenues exceeding $1 billion that do business in California to disclose their Scope 1, Scope 2, and Scope 3 GHG emissions annually. The initial (first-year) 2026 report addresses only Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions; Scope 3 reporting begins in 2027.

Reporting entities should be aware of the following regarding what CARB will accept for the first-year report.