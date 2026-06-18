California Court of Appeal Highlights Licensing Risk for Equipment Suppliers and Installers
Thursday, June 18, 2026

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

A newly published California decision, AVL Test Systems, Inc. v. Hensel Phelps Construction Co. (Cal. Ct. App. Apr. 28, 2026), is worth close attention for contractors, specialty trades, equipment suppliers, and anyone operating in the gray area between “supplying equipment” and “performing construction.” 

In AVL Test Systems, the Fourth District Court of Appeal addressed a recurring and high-stakes issue under California’s Contractors State License Law: when does the installation of equipment require a contractor’s license, and when does it fall within the exemption for finished products that do not become a “fixed part of the structure”?  

Why This Case Matters  

California Business and Professions Code Section 7031 remains one of the most unforgiving statutes in the construction industry. If a license is required and the claimant was not properly licensed during performance, the result can be complete forfeiture of payment claims. 

AVL supplied and installed vehicle emissions testing equipment on a public project. In a payment dispute, the general contractor argued AVL’s claims were barred because AVL allegedly performed licensed contractor work before obtaining the proper license. AVL argued its work was exempt under Section 7045, which excludes the sale or installation of finished products that do not become a fixed part of the structure. 

The Court’s Holding 

The Court of Appeal reversed summary judgment for the general contractor. 

Importantly, the court did not decide that AVL was exempt from licensing. It held that the issue could not be resolved as a matter of law because the record contained conflicting evidence — including competing expert opinions — on whether AVL’s equipment became a “fixed part of the structure.” The court reaffirmed that this is generally a fact question.  

Key Takeaway  

This decision is a reminder that California licensing disputes are often not as simple as asking whether equipment was bolted down, tied into utilities, or supported by structural work. The court identified several practical considerations that may bear on whether installed products become a fixed part of the structure, including:  

  • How the items are attached. 
  • How difficult they are to remove.  
  • Whether removal damages the product.  
  • Whether removal damages the building.  
  • Whether the items are designed for replacement.  
  • Whether they are reusable.
  • Whether they are pre-manufactured or assembled off-site.  
  • Whether the installed connections are incidental or instead part of the building itself.  

Why This Is Especially Relevant Now  

Modern projects increasingly involve prefabricated systems, specialty equipment, controls packages, lab systems, industrial/process equipment, EV infrastructure, and other integrated technologies. Those scopes often do not fit neatly into traditional licensing categories.  

This case is therefore highly relevant to:  

  • Equipment suppliers that also install.  
  • Specialty subcontractors with hybrid scopes.  
  • Design-build teams. 
  • Public works participants. 
  • General contractors evaluating downstream licensing risk.  

Practical Implications  

For contractors and suppliers – If your scope is described as “furnish and install,” do not assume you are outside the licensing statutes simply because the core deliverable is equipment. The installation details matter, and they may determine whether payment rights are preserved or lost.  

For owners and general contractors – Licensing defenses remain powerful, but AVL shows they may require a developed factual record. That makes early diligence on subcontractor licensing status and scope characterization even more important.  

For construction lawyers – This is a useful published decision on Section 7045. It confirms that the “fixed part of the structure” analysis is fact-intensive and that expert testimony may be central in close cases.  

Bottom Line  

AVL  does not relax California’s strict licensing rules. It does, however, reinforce that where a party invokes the Section 7045 exemption, courts may need to closely examine the nature of the installed product and the method of installation before deciding whether licensure was required.  

For companies operating at the intersection of equipment supply and construction, that question can be outcome-determinative.  

© 2026 Foley & Lardner LLP

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF ABC SALE: Certain Assets of a Confidential Apparel Business
Published: 17 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF RECEIVERSHIP SALE: Quantum IR Technologies, LLC
Published: 17 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF RECEIVERSHIP SALE: Navarro Farms MO, LLC and Navarro Farms Vandalia, LLC
Published: 16 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF RECEIVERSHIP SALE: Premium Alcohol Seltzer Beverage Category
Published: 16 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: SCOTTSDALE MHP, LLC, MR PROPERTY GROUP, LTD n/k/a PATCH PLACE MHC, LLC, BRITTANY COURT MHP, LLC and TOPPOS, LLC.
Published: 13 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Madewell Concrete, LLC and Madewell Home Services, Inc.
Published: 12 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Variant Alternative Income Fund
Published: 8 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Wrapify, Inc
Published: 1 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: RL Eastpoint LLC
Published: 1 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Membership Interest in C-5 Investors Mezz, LLC
Published: 1 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Valentine Vamush Properties, LLC
Published: 26 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Western Cattle Company, LLC
Published: 26 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 1262 Jennifer Lane Corp
Published: 26 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTIC OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Personal Property of John Michael Allan
Published: 22 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Little Mountain Precision, LLC, Maple Leasing, LLC, 3rd Precision, LLC and Nineteen Eleven Capital, LLC
Published: 18 May, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Foley & Lardner LLP

What the New Executive Order on AI and Cybersecurity Means for Your Business
by: Natasha Allen , Peter Z. Stockburger
Your 401(k) Committee Playbook: AI Minutes, Privilege Risk, and Getting the Right People in the Room
by: Stephen J. Gilles , Arthur T. Phillips
The Sidewalk Is the Lab: Hard Things, Round Three
by: Louis Lehot
The Habits of Boards That Get It Right
by: Louis Lehot , Kelly S. Boyd
Health Care Law Today Episode 39: Let’s Talk Compliance: Not All wRVU’s are Created Equal (Part 2) [Podcast]
by: Jana L. Kolarik
EEOC Issues New Enforcement Plan for Fiscal Years 2025-2029
by: Carrie Hoffman
Immigration Now (at Least for a While) Costs Less: Federal Court Blocks $100k Fee for H-1B Visas
by: Kevin E Hyde
America at 250: Why the Next Wave of Innovation Will Be Built Across Borders
by: André Thiollier
What Every Multinational Should Know About … the Government’s Appeal of Judge Eaton’s Universal IEEPA Tariff Refunds Order (and Why It Is Claiming It Can Keep Billions of Dollars of Unlawfully Collected IEEPA Tariffs)
by: Gregory Husisian , John E. Turlais
Five Compliance Best Practices for … the Valuation of Imports
by: Gregory Husisian , John E. Turlais
Supreme Court Unanimously Upholds SEC Disgorgement Powers in Sripetch v. SEC
by: Thomas J. Krysa , Troy S. Tessem
SEC’s “Back to Basics” Enforcement Agenda Under Chairman Atkins: Insider Trading Returns to Center Stage
by: James G. Lundy , William McCaughey
Government-Funded Inventions and iEdison
by: David P. Britton

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 