California, Colorado, and Connecticut Launch Joint Privacy Sweep Over Opt-Out Rights
Thursday, September 18, 2025
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

On September 9, the California Privacy Protection Agency (CPPA) and the Attorneys General of California, Colorado, and Connecticut announced a joint enforcement sweep targeting businesses that may be failing to honor consumer opt-out requests under state privacy laws. The joint effort centers on the Global Privacy Control (GPC), a browser setting that automatically signals to companies that a consumer does not want their personal information sold or shared.

The sweep underscores increasing state-level enforcement of consumer privacy protections, particularly where businesses fail to recognize or process opt-out signals. Regulators emphasized that refusal to honor GPC requests could amount to violations of state privacy statutes, including laws modeled after the California Consumer Privacy Act. The announcement also follows earlier CPPA enforcement actions and highlights unfair, deceptive, or abusive practices (UDAP) concerns tied to ignoring consumer choices in online tracking and data sharing.

Specifically, the coalition’s announcement emphasized that businesses:

  • Must recognize GPC signals as opt-out requests. Companies are required to process GPC submissions as valid consumer opt-outs rather than forcing consumers to make site-by-site requests.
  • Cannot impose obstacles to opting out. State privacy laws require a clear “Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information” link or equivalent mechanism, without conditioning compliance on account creation or other barriers.

Regulators are contacting suspected noncompliant businesses and directing them to come into compliance immediately, signaling that additional actions may follow.

Putting It Into Practice: The multistate sweep signals that honoring opt-out rights is an active enforcement priority for state privacy regulators, building on the CPPA’s recent rulemaking on ADMT, cybersecurity audits, and risk assessments (previously discussed here). Businesses should not only confirm their systems detect and process Global Privacy Control signals, but also review opt-out mechanisms for clarity and accessibility.

Listen to this article

Copyright © 2025, Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: National Supplier of Home Furnishings
Published: 16 September, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Sky Gate, LLC
Published: 15 September, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: FF&E in Presidio 183, LLC
Published: 15 September, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Interest in 315 Lake LLC and Madskye LLC
Published: 9 September, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Gizmo Medical, LLC
Published: 9 September, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Harrisburg Hotel, LLC
Published: 8 September, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF ABC SALE: Superplastic, Inc.
Published: 4 September, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF RECIEVERSHIP SALE: Bison Hardwood, LLC
Published: 28 August, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Shoreview Holding LLC
Published: 25 August, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF DISPOSITION OF COLLATERAL: Vertify, Inc
Published: 20 August, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: BMD-III CHT Mezz, LLC
Published: 18 August, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Membership Interests in RINO 17 LLC
Published: 11 August, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: LCP Hollywood Lender LLC
Published: 8 August, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF ASSIGNMENT: Common Cents Distributors, LLC
Published: 26 June, 2025
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP

Kentucky Federal Court Upholds Federal Reserve’s Debit-Card Fee Cap
by: A.J. S. Dhaliwal , Mehul N. Madia
FTC Recommends Rollback of Anticompetitive Regulations
by: John D. Carroll , Leo Caseria
HRSA’s 340B Rebate Pilot Program: Industry Debates, Congressional Response, and Program Implications
by: Amanda R. Bogle , John Herbstritt
District Court Allows Class Action Claims Against EWA Provider to Proceed Under TILA and MLA
by: A.J. S. Dhaliwal , Mehul N. Madia
D.C. Attorney General Sues Crypto ATM Operator for Alleged CPPA and Elder-Exploitation Violations
by: A.J. S. Dhaliwal , Mehul N. Madia
Don’t Fall Behind: The CMMC Final Rule to Update the DFARS is Here!
by: Townsend L. Bourne
The NLRB Announces Its Intention to Sue Just as Governor Huchul Signs Bill Asserting Jurisdiction Over Labor Relations in New York
by: Christopher R. Williams , John S. Bolesta
A New Era of Privacy Enforcement: Lessons for Digital Health Players
by: Lena Zinner , Sara Helene Shanti
Homebuyers Privacy Protection Act Signed Into Law, Restricting Trigger Leads
by: A.J. S. Dhaliwal , Mehul N. Madia
OCC Issues Bulletins on Customer Financial Record Protections and Politicized Debanking
by: A.J. S. Dhaliwal , Mehul N. Madia
CFPB Releases Spring 2025 Agenda Signaling Deregulatory Shift
by: A.J. S. Dhaliwal , Mehul N. Madia
FDA’s Vast Ad/Promo Warning – Enforcement Ramp-Up or PR Nothingburger?
by: Dominick DiSabatino , Scott S. Liebman
PTAB Again Upholds the Heavily Litigated Neo Wireless Patent: What the Latest Decisions Mean for Automakers
by: Daniel N. Yannuzzi

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 