California Climate Disclosure Rules, ESG Compliance and Scope 3 Reporting Risks [Podcast]
Friday, May 8, 2026
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In this episode of the Bracewell Environmental Law Monitor, host Daniel Pope is joined by Shailesh Sahay and Stephen Wald to discuss how ESG compliance is evolving as California and international regulators take the lead on climate disclosure requirements.

The conversation explores California’s emerging greenhouse gas disclosure regimes — including SB 253 and SB 261 — and the complexities of Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions reporting. Scope 1 covers direct emissions from company operations; Scope 2 covers purchased energy; and Scope 3 covers indirect emissions across a company’s value chain, including supply chain and downstream activities.

The group also examines the growing role of international ESG frameworks, particularly in Europe, and the ongoing evolution of global reporting standards.

The episode addresses litigation risks tied to environmental claims, carbon offsets and greenwashing allegations, along with the governance implications for corporate directors under evolving compliance obligations. While federal ESG initiatives have slowed, environmental disclosure and climate-related compliance requirements continue to expand, creating new legal, operational and governance risks for companies across industries.

Episode Highlights

ESG Is Broad — and Still Very Much Alive: ESG remains a live regulatory and operational concern despite slower federal momentum. It touches nearly every aspect of a company’s operations, from environmental impact to governance structures, and continues to shape how companies assess risk and responsibility well beyond any single mandate.

The Shift From Federal to State and Global Frameworks: As federal ESG rulemaking stalls, California and international bodies — particularly in Europe — are stepping in. California’s SB 253 and SB 261 reporting regimes could effectively function as a national standard, given the state’s broad definition of “doing business.” Companies must now navigate overlapping global frameworks, creating a complex and evolving compliance landscape.

Scope 3 Emissions Reporting Is the Hardest Compliance Challenge: Scope 1 emissions (direct emissions from company operations) and Scope 2 emissions (purchased energy) are comparatively straightforward to measure and report. Scope 3 — covering indirect emissions across a company’s value chain, including supply chain and downstream activities — presents significant compliance challenges in data collection, methodology and verification. Ongoing uncertainty surrounding California’s implementation requirements adds additional legal and operational complexity.

ESG Litigation, Greenwashing Claims and Caremark Liability Are Board-Level Risks: ESG litigation risk is growing on multiple fronts: greenwashing claims, carbon offset disputes and evolving Caremark liability for corporate directors. Notably, ESG-related litigation is emerging from both political and regulatory angles. Under the Caremark doctrine, boards have two duties — to implement systems of control to prevent unlawful misconduct, and to actively monitor those systems. As ESG disclosure requirements take hold, directors who fail to implement adequate auditing and oversight systems face increasing exposure to board-level liability.

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