California Climate Disclosure Laws- What to Expect in 2026

The past year saw the California Air Resources Board (CARB) grapple with implementation of California’s climate disclosure laws, SB 253 (Climate Corporate Data Accountability Act) and SB 261 (Climate-Related Financial Risk), both of which were enacted in 2023 with first compliance deadlines in 2026.

What Happened in 2025

CARB’s efforts in 2025 reflected the challenges of implementing California’s sweeping, first-of-their-kind disclosure mandates in light of the practical considerations for any regulatory program, including identifying who the requirements apply to. We chronicled the key developments of the past year, including CARB’s issuance of:

CARB also held a public workshop in November to discuss regulatory concepts for SB 253 and 261 compliance and implementation, on the same day that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit issued an order enjoining CARB from enforcing SB 261 (discussed here). As a result, CARB issued another enforcement advisory, explaining that it will not enforce SB 261 against covered entities for failing to post and submit climate-related risk reports by the January 1, 2026, statutory deadline but noting that CARB has nonetheless opened up a docket (available here) to accept submittals from any entities “that may choose to report voluntarily” under SB 261.

To close out the year, CARB kicked off its rulemaking process, posting an initial proposed regulation for public comment on December 23, 2025. The proposal sets forth key definitions for determining SB 253/261 applicability, an August 10, 2026, deadline for submitting initial SB 253 reports, a formula for CARB to calculate program administration fees, and a process for CARB to issue written fee determinations for each reporting entity.

Written comments on the proposal are due on February 9, 2026. CARB also noticed a public hearing for February 26, 2026, where the CARB Board will consider adopting the proposed regulation.

What to Expect in 2026

A number of developments are expected in 2026, which will almost certainly impact the scope and substance of companies’ obligations under SB 253 and 261: