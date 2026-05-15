California BCSA Attorney on What Companies Need to Know About the New Business + Regulatory Agency

California’s new Business and BCSA is intended to strengthen oversight, improving coordination across departments, and modernize California’s consumer protection framework amid growing threats from weakened federal enforcement.

Chopra previously served as Director of the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and as a Commissioner of the Federal Trade Commission, where he led major efforts to crack down on junk fees, corporate misconduct, and unfair practices harming consumers and small businesses. The new agency, which was established by Governor Newsom through a government reorganization last year will bring together a broad range of licensing, enforcement and other functions that ensure fair competition and treatment for consumers and businesses across a number of sectors of California’s economy.

The agency officially launches July 1, 2026.