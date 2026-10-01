California Adds Anti-Hate Speech Component to Mandatory Harassment Prevention Training

California Governor Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill (AB) No. 1803 into law on September 27, 2026, amending Government Code section 12950.1 to require that the state’s mandatory harassment prevention training include a component addressing anti-hate speech, beginning January 1, 2028.

Quick Hits

Beginning January 1, 2028, employers already subject to California’s mandatory harassment prevention training requirements must incorporate an anti-hate speech component into that training.

AB 1803 does not create a separate training obligation and does not increase the existing one-hour and two-hour training minimums. Employers may fold the new content into their current programs.

The bill does not define “hate speech,” a gap the Assembly Committee on Labor and Employment flagged during the legislative process, and one that employers should watch as agency guidance develops.

Background on California’s Harassment Prevention Training Mandate

California employers with five or more employees are already required to provide at least two hours of harassment prevention training to supervisory employees and at least one hour to nonsupervisory employees every two years. New nonsupervisory employees generally must be trained within six months of hire, and new supervisory employees within six months of assuming a supervisory role. The required training currently must address sexual harassment, prevention of abusive conduct, and harassment based on gender identity, gender expression, and sexual orientation. AB 1803 amends this existing framework rather than replacing it.

What AB 1803 Adds

Beginning January 1, 2028, covered employers must include anti-hate speech training as a component of their existing harassment prevention training. That component is expected to give supervisors and employees practical guidance on recognizing, reporting, and confronting workplace speech that vilifies, humiliates, or incites hatred against people based on the Fair Employment and Housing Act’s (FEHA) protected characteristics, including race, religious creed, color, national origin, ancestry, physical or mental disability, reproductive health decision making, medical condition, genetic information, marital status, sex, gender, gender identity, gender expression, age, sexual orientation, and veteran or military status.

Notably, the bill does not increase the existing training time requirements or require a standalone course. Employers may incorporate the new content into their existing harassment prevention programs, and training will satisfy the new requirement if it already includes information about both the prohibition against unlawful harassment and the prevention of abusive conduct based on protected characteristics. As a result, some employers’ current training may already cover part or all of the new requirement.

The Undefined ‘Hate Speech’ Problem

AB 1803 does not define “hate speech.” The law does not distinguish between harassment based on a protected characteristic, which is unlawful under FEHA, and “hate speech,” which is not otherwise addressed in FEHA, and which may or may not be different behavior.

The Assembly Committee on Labor and Employment’s analysis of the bill noted that committee staff was unaware of any existing definition of hate speech under California law and observed that hate speech itself is not illegal but can violate employment law when it rises to an actionable level of workplace harassment or discrimination. Lawmakers flagged this gap as the bill moved through committee, but it was not resolved before the bill reached the governor’s desk.

For employers, this creates some ambiguity heading into 2028. The lack of a fixed statutory definition allows flexibility in how training content is framed, but it also leaves open questions about how “recognizing and confronting” hate speech will be interpreted in practice, both by trainers and, eventually, by courts and the Civil Rights Department.

Key Takeaways

AB 1803 does not overhaul California’s harassment prevention training scheme, but it does add a substantive new component that covered employers will need to build into their existing programs beginning January 1, 2028. Employers should begin reviewing current training content, coordinating with training vendors, and confirming that reporting and investigation practices can handle complaints involving hate speech, ahead of the effective date.