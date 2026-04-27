Cal. Appellate Court Upholds Multi-Version Arbitration Agreement

On April 7, 2026, a California appellate court enforced an arbitration agreement spanning three onboarding documents. The court held that ambiguities among the documents did not negate the parties’ clear intent to arbitrate. It also found the agreement was not unconscionable.

Quick Hits

The California Court of Appeal, Second Appellate District, held that ambiguities in three arbitration documents did not defeat the parties’ mutual intent to arbitrate. The ambiguities involved Federal Arbitration Act (FAA) applicability, arbitrator selection, and Private Attorneys General Act (PAGA) waivers.

The court found only a low level of procedural unconscionability, typical of adhesive employment agreements, and no substantive unconscionability.

The agreement’s severability clause allowed the court to sever one invalid wholesale PAGA waiver. That waiver did not render the entire agreement unenforceable.

The court held that the confidentiality agreement’s injunctive relief provision was not substantively unconscionable. It did not require the employee to consent to an immediate injunction.

In Santana v. Studebaker Health Care Center, LLC, the California Court of Appeal, Second Appellate District, reversed a trial court’s denial of an employer’s motion to compel arbitration. The trial court had found that the multiple documents showed a lack of mutual assent. It also found the arbitration agreement procedurally and substantively unconscionable. The appellate court’s decision offers important guidance for employers using multiple arbitration documents during onboarding.

Background

The case involved an employee who began working at a skilled nursing facility in 2020. The defendant-employer purchased the facility in January 2023. During onboarding, the employer required the employee to sign three arbitration-related documents. These documents covered different types of employment claims. The court called them, collectively, the “agreement to arbitrate.” The employee also signed a confidentiality agreement prohibiting disclosure of confidential information and trade secrets.

In May 2024, the employee filed a wage-and-hour class action against the employer. She alleged California Labor Code violations, a PAGA cause of action, and unfair business practices under Business and Professions Code section 17200.

The employer moved to compel arbitration of the employee’s individual claims, including her individual PAGA claim. It also sought to enforce the class action waiver. The trial court denied the motion on two grounds. First, inconsistencies among the documents showed a lack of mutual assent. Second, even if a valid agreement existed, it was unconscionable. The court found procedural unconscionability from unequal bargaining power and conflicting terms. It found substantive unconscionability from the PAGA waiver and the confidentiality agreement’s injunctive relief and mutuality provisions. The employer appealed.

Key Holdings on Appeal

Valid Agreement to Arbitrate

The Second Appellate District rejected the trial court’s finding that conflicting terms regarding FAA applicability and arbitrator selection made the agreement unenforceable. The court held the agreement plainly provided that the FAA applied. The documents contained different arbitrator selection provisions. But both assumed the parties agreed to arbitrate and allowed mutual selection of an arbitrator. They differed only on the fallback process if the parties could not agree.

Individual PAGA Claims Are Arbitrable

The appellate court found the agreement reflected the parties’ intent to arbitrate individual PAGA and Labor Code claims. Wholesale PAGA waivers remain prohibited. But the FAA requires enforcement of agreements to arbitrate individual PAGA claims.

Three of four PAGA provisions validly carved out non-individual PAGA claims. One document contained a wholesale PAGA waiver inconsistent with the others. The court held that the trial court should have resolved this conflict through contract interpretation. If necessary, it should have severed the invalid provision under the severability clause.

Agreement to Arbitrate Was Not Unconscionable

The appellate court found only a low level of procedural unconscionability. The employer presented the agreements on a “take it or leave it” basis. But adhesion alone does not establish a high degree of procedural unconscionability. The trial court relied on a case involving deceptive practices. In that case, the employer distributed a bilingual summary describing only mediation in Spanish. The actual English policy required binding arbitration. The appellate court found no such deception here.

The appellate court also found no substantive unconscionability. The agreement’s severability clause allowed the court to sever the single invalid wholesale PAGA waiver.

Confidentiality Agreement Did Not Exempt Employer From Arbitration

The Second Appellate District rejected the argument that the confidentiality agreement exempted the employer from arbitration. The court harmonized the two agreements: the employer must arbitrate its employment claims, but may also seek injunctive relief in court.

The court held that the confidentiality agreement did not relieve the employer of the burden of proving the likelihood of success at trial or interim harm for preliminary injunctive relief. The agreement stated only that a breach “may” give rise to unfair competition. It did not concede any element needed to obtain an injunction.

Key Takeaways

The Santana decision offers key takeaways for employers structuring arbitration agreements in California.