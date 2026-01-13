CA Civil Code § 8850- What Private Multi-state Owners and Developers Building in California in 2026 Need to Know
Tuesday, January 13, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

Owners and developers building in California must be aware of a new statute, CA Civil Code § 8850, which takes effect for contracts entered into, on, and after January 1, 2026. The statute will likely apply to most private construction projects; however, a carve-out exists for residential projects that are not mixed use and are four stories or less.

When a contractor—or, with proper authorization, a subcontractor—submits a claim related to payment, time extensions, damages, or change orders (encompassing the majority of construction disputes), the owner must provide a written response within 30 days. This response must clearly state which portions of the claim are disputed and which are not. The owner has 60 days from the date of its response to issue payment for those undisputed amounts. Late payments will accrue interest at a rate of two percent per month.

Should a dispute remain after the initial response—or if the owner does not provide a response within the 30-day period—the contractor can request an informal “meet and confer” to attempt to settle the issue. The owner must schedule this conference within 30 days of the request. If the dispute continues to be unresolved after the conference, the owner must deliver another written statement within 10 business days identifying the disputed and undisputed issues. From there, any outstanding disputes must be submitted to nonbinding mediation, with both parties splitting the cost. If the parties cannot agree on a mediator within 10 business days, the contractor may independently choose the mediator. If mediation fails, the remaining disputes follow the dispute resolution procedures outlined in the contract.

Most owner-friendly construction agreements include language that requires a contractor to continue to work throughout the dispute resolution process. Under this new law, contractors and subcontractors may suspend work after following proper notice procedures, if payment is not received as required under the law.

Unlike some construction statutes which allow parties to waive their substantive rights by contract, such leeway is not allowed in California. Any attempt to waive these statutory rights and responsibilities is considered void and against public policy. While the parties can agree on alternative claim and dispute resolution procedures, such arrangements cannot undermine the minimum standards and deadlines mandated by the statute.

In summary, § 8850 requires private construction project owners in California to respond quickly and transparently to contractor claims, process undisputed payments without delay, and participate in a clearly structured dispute resolution process. Multi-state owners and developers building in California in 2026 should adjust their form construction contracts accordingly.

Copyright © 2026 Robinson & Cole LLP. All rights reserved.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: RINO 17 LLC
Published: 13 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: 609 FIFTH PARTNERS LLC
Published: 13 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF 363 SALE: Annalee Dolls, LLC
Published: 12 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF 363 SALE: Praesum Healthcare Services, LLC
Published: 10 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Membership Interest LLCs with underlying multi family properties in Cambridge, MA, and Washington, DC.
Published: 6 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 1603 18th Street S.E. LLC, underlying asset: multifamily property in Washington DC
Published: 6 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Aescape, Inc.
Published: 5 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Synched, LLC
Published: 29 December, 2025
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Robinson & Cole LLP

2026 Labor and Employment Outlook for Manufacturers
by: Abby M. Warren
DEA Extends Tele-Prescribing Flexibilities Yet Again – Now Through December 31, 2026 – to Avoid Telemedicine Cliff
by: Conor O. Duffy
South Carolina Lab Settles False Claim Act Case – A Study on Commercial Reasonableness and Disguised Kickbacks
by: Danielle H. Tangorre
Privacy Tip #7 – Who is listening to your conversations through your smartphone microphone?
by: Linn F. Freedman
New State Privacy Laws Expand Consumer Data Control in 2026
by: Kathryn M. Rattigan
Recap of the Top Read Blog Posts in 2025
by: Linn F. Freedman , Roma Patel
The Release Report #9- Closure Documentation and DEEP Review [Video]
by: Emilee Mooney Scott
Offshore Developers Wind Up Challenges To Latest Stop Work Orders
by: Peter R. Knight
Here Are the Five Top Security Threats from 2025
by: Linn F. Freedman
A Wave of CIPA Lawsuits Targets Estée Lauder, Nike, and Luxottica for Online Tracking
by: Kathryn M. Rattigan
New State Privacy Laws Expand Consumer Data Control in 2025
by: Kathryn M. Rattigan
Lights, Camera, [AI] Action- India’s Recent Celebrity Deepfake Lawsuits
by: Roma Patel
The Human Edge- Why Upskilling Legal Teams is the Heart of GenAI Adoption
by: Kathryn M. Rattigan

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 