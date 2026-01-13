CA Civil Code § 8850- What Private Multi-state Owners and Developers Building in California in 2026 Need to Know

Owners and developers building in California must be aware of a new statute, CA Civil Code § 8850, which takes effect for contracts entered into, on, and after January 1, 2026. The statute will likely apply to most private construction projects; however, a carve-out exists for residential projects that are not mixed use and are four stories or less.

When a contractor—or, with proper authorization, a subcontractor—submits a claim related to payment, time extensions, damages, or change orders (encompassing the majority of construction disputes), the owner must provide a written response within 30 days. This response must clearly state which portions of the claim are disputed and which are not. The owner has 60 days from the date of its response to issue payment for those undisputed amounts. Late payments will accrue interest at a rate of two percent per month.

Should a dispute remain after the initial response—or if the owner does not provide a response within the 30-day period—the contractor can request an informal “meet and confer” to attempt to settle the issue. The owner must schedule this conference within 30 days of the request. If the dispute continues to be unresolved after the conference, the owner must deliver another written statement within 10 business days identifying the disputed and undisputed issues. From there, any outstanding disputes must be submitted to nonbinding mediation, with both parties splitting the cost. If the parties cannot agree on a mediator within 10 business days, the contractor may independently choose the mediator. If mediation fails, the remaining disputes follow the dispute resolution procedures outlined in the contract.

Most owner-friendly construction agreements include language that requires a contractor to continue to work throughout the dispute resolution process. Under this new law, contractors and subcontractors may suspend work after following proper notice procedures, if payment is not received as required under the law.

Unlike some construction statutes which allow parties to waive their substantive rights by contract, such leeway is not allowed in California. Any attempt to waive these statutory rights and responsibilities is considered void and against public policy. While the parties can agree on alternative claim and dispute resolution procedures, such arrangements cannot undermine the minimum standards and deadlines mandated by the statute.

In summary, § 8850 requires private construction project owners in California to respond quickly and transparently to contractor claims, process undisputed payments without delay, and participate in a clearly structured dispute resolution process. Multi-state owners and developers building in California in 2026 should adjust their form construction contracts accordingly.