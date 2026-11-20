I. Introduction

For more than three decades since its enactment in 1992, the Virginia Personal Information Privacy Act (“VPIPA”), Va. Code § 59.1-442 et seq., sat largely untouched on the books. Companies, including retailers, built their privacy compliance programs around the new generation of comprehensive state privacy laws, including Virginia’s own Consumer Data Protection Act (“VCDPA”), the CCPA, and their counterparts, while a statute aimed at the sale of in-store customer lists drew almost no attention.

Times are quickly changing. In 2026, the plaintiffs’ bar began filing putative class actions against retailers in Virginia federal court under the VPIPA, pairing the statute’s private right of action with a $100-per-violation liquidated statutory damages to challenge modern data-sharing and retail media practices. The most developed of these cases, pending in the Eastern District of Virginia, has already produced a full round of motion-to-dismiss briefing that previews the threshold fights likely to define this litigation in 2027.

As is the case with many trends in the realm of data disputes, this recent litigation activity stands in contrast with the VPIPA’s history and the few previously-litigated cases (none of which concerned the merchant-sale provision now at the center of the new cases). Plaintiffs are effectively writing on a blank slate, and that is precisely what makes Virginia a jurisdiction to watch going forward.

Read on to learn more.

II. Relevant Background

The VPIPA was enacted in 1992 to address a discrete concern: brick-and-mortar retailers collecting customer names, addresses, and purchase information at the register and then selling those customer lists to third parties.

The operative prohibition in Va. Code § 59.1-442(a) provides in relevant part:

No merchant, without giving notice to the purchaser, shall sell to any third person information that concerns the purchaser and that is gathered in connection with the sale, rental, or exchange of tangible personal property to the purchaser at the merchant’s place of business. Notice required by this section may be by the posting of a sign or any other reasonable method. If requested by a purchaser not to sell such information, the merchant shall not do so.

To plead a cognizable claim under the VPIPA, a plaintiff must plausibly allege that:

The defendant is a “merchant,” (a person or entity selling goods from a fixed retail location in Virginia); The defendant “s[old]” information to a “third person”; The information “concerns the purchaser”; The information was “gathered in connection with the sale, rental, or exchange of tangible personal property to the purchaser at the merchant’s place of business”; and The sale occurred “without giving notice to the purchaser” (or after the purchaser asked the merchant not to sell).

Section 59.1-442 separately bars the sale of information gathered solely from payment by check or credit card, or from recording a driver’s license number. Section 59.1-443 supplies exceptions, including for information gathered to extend credit and for information sold in connection with the sale of a business’s retail operations.

Instead of a consent-based regime to the practices prohibited under the statute, the VPIPA calls for notice-and-opt-out: notice may be given “by the posting of a sign or any other reasonable method.” Section 59.1-444 provides that “[a] person aggrieved by a violation of any provision of this chapter” may file suit for “damages in the amount of $100 per violation,” plus reasonable attorney’s fees and court costs to a prevailing plaintiff.

Before 2026, the VPIPA generated remarkably little case law: four reported cases reported, none of which concerned the merchant-sale provision.

III. Recent Litigation Trends Under the VPIPA

In the past few months, five putative class actions have been filed against retailers asserting claims under the VPIPA. This suggests that the law may be one of the next battlegrounds where the plaintiffs’ bar seeks to expand decades-old laws to apply to modern technologies and practices including in relation to data privacy.

The new cases challenge the data infrastructure behind retail media. For instance, in one of the representative pending cases, the plaintiff alleges he purchased products at a retailer in Norfolk, Virginia, and that the retailer “sold Plaintiff’s PII, including but not limited to, the purchasing patterns of Plaintiff,” without adequate notice. Plaintiff alleges this PII included his name, email address, mailing address, phone numbers, other identifiers, and purchase history.

The theory of “sale” under the VPIPA in these cases is distinctly modern. Plaintiffs allege the retailers disclose customer data to third parties, which operate “data clean rooms” and combine the retailers’ data with that from other parties to create enhanced consumer profiles for advertising purposes.

This is an expansive approach, particularly considering the statute’s text, structure, and history which all support a narrow construction. By contrast, Virginia’s more recently enacted comprehensive privacy law, the VDCPA, which comprehensively regulates sales and targeted advertising, vests exclusive enforcement in the Attorney General and provides that nothing in it shall be construed as the basis for a private right of action “under any other law.”

IV. Conclusion

Virginia is emerging as a privacy litigation focal point in light of recent case filing activity targeted at retailers. Case law concerning the scope and application of the VPIPA will continue to develop as the recently filed cases progress. And on the federal front, the Fourth Circuit is also soon expected to issue a ruling in a case which may bear on privacy-tort analogues in data-broker cases.