Bullseye- Luke Littler is Successful in Securing a Facial Trade Mark Registration
Wednesday, July 8, 2026

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In March 2026 the darts phenomenon and reigning World Champion, Luke Littler, applied to the UK Intellectual Property Office (IPO) to register his face as a trade mark in the UK across a variety of different categories [From the Oche to the IPO: can a face function as a trade mark? | Global IP & Technology Law Blog].

IPO records now show that Mr Littler’s company’s application was successful with a direct, photorealistic likeness of Mr Littler having been registered as a trade mark on 19 June 2026 for 11 different classes of goods and services [UK Intellectual Property Office trade mark number UK00004350490].

Mr Littler thereby joins a growing list of literally famous (or rather, distinctive) faces who have successfully secured trade mark registration in the UK for a general/generic photorealistic likeness of themselves, including the footballer Cole Palmer and television presenter Jeremy Clarkson. Trade mark filing practice has expanded beyond the more stylised images that were historically used to secure successful trade mark applications.

Celebrities who obtain registered trade marks for a representation of their face should not expect to obtain a monopoly right over any use of their image in any context; because that is not what the trade mark system is designed to do. However, a registered trade mark will give the owner the exclusive right to control the use of that specific mark (and confusingly similar representations) by third parties in the course of trade in connection with the goods and/or services for which registration has been obtained (or similar goods/services). There is also protection against use that takes unfair advantage of the reputation of a trade mark or is detrimental to the distinctive character or repute of that trade mark.

As such, registered trade marks should be considered only as one (important) part of a celebrity’s toolkit to protect against unauthorised use of their name or image, rather than a silver bullet which will protect against any and all unauthorised use. A registered trade mark would not, for example, provide protection in the case of private or non-commercial use. Similarly, if a registered trade mark is not used on a commercial basis within five years of registration for any goods and/or services for which registration has been obtained, then the trade mark will be at risk of revocation on the grounds of non-use.

In many cases, celebrities have explicitly said that the driving force behind their facial trade mark application is the need to combat unauthorised use of their likeness in the generative AI and deepfake era, given the lack of any specific personality right under current UK law. The potential for such a new standalone digital replica or personality right remains distant: as we have already seen the government is struggling to identify the best way to update UK copyright law to address the challenges of AI [UK Government Consultation on Copyright and Artificial Intelligence: The Sound of a Can being Kicked Down the Road? | Global IP & Technology Law Blog]. Whilst the government’s most recent report acknowledges the need to explore and consider whether it would be beneficial to both artists and the general-public to introduce a new digital replica or personality right, specific proposals are still a long way off.

© Copyright 2026 Squire Patton Boggs (US) LLP

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