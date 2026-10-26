Building an EB-2 NIW Record for Work That Serves Many Small Businesses: Lessons From a Recent Approval

A cybersecurity specialist from Colombia received an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) approval from USCIS without a Request for Evidence (RFE), then became a permanent resident after Consular Processing, the stage in which the green card process is completed through a U.S. consulate abroad. The practical lesson is that a recognized national priority alone does not decide an NIW petition, and that a record has to connect the priority to the applicant's specific plan.

The practical lesson

Cybersecurity is a recognized national priority in the United States. However, USCIS still evaluates the specific plan in front of it. For an applicant whose work serves many businesses, one at a time, the record needs to show three things: that the plan grows

out of the applicant's proven experience, that it can be adopted by the businesses it targets, and why the United States benefits from waiving the job offer requirement for work that does not belong to a single employer.

What the record contained

The client's plan of action took the controls he had run for large organizations and set out how each one works for a company with a small budget and no security staff. It covered access control, user management, data protection, software updates, security monitoring, incident response, and regulatory compliance, along with training programs that teach employees to recognize and respond to threats.

Letters of recommendation confirmed his results with those controls, and letters of interest from three U.S. companies confirmed that demand exists and businesses are ready to adopt them. The record also explained that the plan works only if he can serve many companies at once, which no single job offer could provide.

Who this may be relevant to

The approach may be relevant to applicants whose proposed work reaches many clients and who would not be served by tying their status to one sponsoring employer. The NIW waives the job offer and PERM labor certification requirements, which is why a plan like this one can be presented without an employer sponsor. Whether it fits a given applicant depends on that person's experience, plan, and evidence.

The client and the result

The client holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and a master's degree in information technology. He worked for more than 10 years in IT security at multinational companies, specializing in SAP security: managing who can access which systems and

data in the enterprise software many large companies use for finance, operations, and human resources. His employers recognized his work through performance award programs.

Detail Case Visa category EB-2 NIW Client profile Cybersecurity specialist from Colombia, SAP security RFE issued No Green card approval

date January 9, 2026 Outcome Approved; permanent residency granted after Consular

Processing

As a permanent resident, the client can work with any U.S. business without a sponsoring employer, and can take on clients in any industry and any state as his practice grows.

Why it matters

The approval shows how a record can be organized for work that serves many small businesses. It does not show that a similar plan will be approved. USCIS decides each petition on its own evidence, and the absence of an RFE in this case says nothing about how another record would be assessed.