Building Culver City: Carving a Path for Housing and Growth [Video, Podcast]
Wednesday, May 6, 2026

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In this episode of Real Smart, Spencer speaks with Culver City Planning and Development Director Mark Muenzer about how the city has become a standout example of getting housing built at a time when development often takes years to move forward. Mark explains how Culver City has embraced state housing mandates, streamlined approvals, and taken a problem-solving approach that turns plans into progress. He also shares insights on leadership, technology, and the role cities can play in removing barriers to growth. The conversation highlights how Culver City is proving that with the right mindset and leadership, cities can make housing development succeed.

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