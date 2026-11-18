Executive Summary

Two public policy fights have shaped investment in build-to-rent (BTR) single-family homes. The first was the push to bar large institutional investors and their subsidiaries from building single-family homes in the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act (ROAD). The second was the implementation of the Build America, Buy America (BABA) provisions of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), which requires American-made iron, steel, manufactured products and construction materials in infrastructure projects funded with Federal financial assistance.

BTR single-family housing came out of the ROAD war with a clear victory on points. Congress kept a narrow definition of single-family housing that only included one- or two-unit structures and excluded manufactured housing from being considered a single-family home. More importantly, Congress dropped a requirement that would have forced the sale of housing after a seven-year holding period. BTR single-family housing also appears to be winning the fight on BABA. The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has now plainly stated in guidance that single-family housing projects, which HUD programs define as one-to-four-unit structures, are not public infrastructure under BABA. HUD also considers manufactured homes to be single-family homes for the purposes of major block grant and loan programs, such as the HOME Investment Partnerships (HOME) Program and FHA-insured single-family loans[1],[2].

Taken together, a reasonable reading of current law is that institutional investors and their subsidiaries may build HUD-assisted projects consisting of one- to four-unit structures, including manufactured homes, without triggering either the ROAD Act’s ownership restrictions or HUD’s application of BABA’s domestic content rules.

Part 1: How the ROAD Act’s BTR Provisions Changed

The Senate-Passed March 12, 2026, Version

From the start, ROAD’s definition of single-family home was inconsistent with HUD programs. Defining a single-family home as a one- or two-unit structure, excluding manufactured homes, was narrower than the definition used in HUD and other Federal programs. According to Enterprise Community Partners’ Preservation Next toolkit analysis, there were approximately 4.8 million rental units in three- or four-unit structures(opens in new tab) for rent in the United States between 2016 and 2020[3]. The Manufactured Housing Institute’s community research approximates that there are more than 43,000 manufactured home communities(opens in new tab) representing almost 4.3 million homesites[4]. Even the first version of ROAD left these roughly 9 million homes outside its definition, permitting large institutional investors and their subsidiaries to build and own them.

That said, the version of the ROAD Act that passed the Senate in March 2026 took a hard line on one- and two-unit BTR structures. The Senate version did not include an exception for institutional investors that owned the housing as it was being constructed, only excepting “purchases [of] newly constructed single-family homes to be managed as rental properties.” The Senate version also required large institutional investors and their subsidiaries that bought a BTR home to “dispose of the single-family home to an individual homebuyer not later than 7 years after the date of purchase.”[5]

The seven-year holding window was inconsistent with Federal programs and incentives for housing. It is shorter than a low-income housing tax credit(opens in new tab) compliance period (15 years, typically followed by an extended use period that brings the total commitment to at least 30 years)[6], the minimum holding period to qualify for certain stepped-up basis tax benefits in opportunity zones (10 years)[7], and the typical Housing Assistance Payments Contract term for project-based Section 8 voucher assistance (up to 20 years)[8]. It also runs counter to investor preferences, as the Urban Institute’s 2023 Profile of Institutional Investor-Owned Single-Family Rental Properties estimated that most investors owning more than 100 units held those units as a long-term investment(opens in new tab)[9].

The Enacted Law

The final law looks very different. The seven-year sale requirement is gone. The BTR exception also became broader. The exception now covers homes an institutional investor “purchases, constructs, or constructs and retains”[10] as rental property, in either all-rental or mixed communities. Moreover, the definition of single-family housing still stops at two units and excludes manufactured homes. The implementing agency cannot expand the definition through regulation, as ROAD explicitly bars implementing rules from amending the definitions in that section of the Act. In sum, BTR won the ROAD war, although investors should still confirm that their projects satisfy every condition of the exception.

Part 2: How BABA Doesn’t Appear to Touch Single-Family Housing

Initially, BABA Injects Uncertainty in the Markets

BABA itself defines “infrastructure” to include “buildings and real property” and says nothing about housing. Early on, neither the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) nor HUD filled that gap. OMB’s proposed guidance, published February 21, 2023, repeated that infrastructure includes items “traditionally included along with buildings and real property.”[11] HUD CPD Notice 2023-12[12], issued in November 2023, did not squarely address whether single-family housing was covered, which led many grantees to assume BABA reaches any housing built with Federal funds. HUD’s original BABA FAQs offered only a general test asking whether a project serves a public function rather than being “privately owned and not open to the public,” which left Federally funded single-family rental housing and build-to-sell homeownership housing in a gray area.

The Shifting Tides

The tide began to turn when OMB, the lead implementing agency for BABA, issued its final rule at 2 C.F.R. Part 184 in August 2023. In the preamble to that rule, OMB stated that “[p]rojects consisting solely of the purchase, construction, or improvement of a private home for personal use(opens in new tab) . . . would not constitute an infrastructure project.”[13]

HUD built on that idea in CPD Notice 2025-01, which replaced the 2023 notice and drew a bright line:

Housing projects with one to four units are considered ‘private,’ consistent with HUD’s definition of single-family housing. Housing projects with one to four units, including onsite utilities and related activities are therefore not considered public infrastructure and are not subject to the BAP.[14]

HUD’s July 2026 FAQs removed remaining doubt. FAQ 4384 says single-family properties of one to four dwelling units in HUD programs “are not considered public infrastructure” and are not subject to the Buy America Preference. It adds that even “a development that included 45 single-family homes” is not public infrastructure[15].

Additionally, HUD’s FAQ 4380 applies the same rule to a single-family halfway home[16]. This is especially important because halfway homes can be rental properties, meaning that HUD does not distinguish between homes for sale and homes for rent. A halfway home is also not someone’s private residence in the traditional sense. It is a shared, multi-bedroom building occupied by unrelated residents. By treating it as single-family housing outside BABA, HUD appears to clarify that the test is simply the number of dwelling units in the structure, not whether it serves a larger societal benefit.

Part 3: How the Larger War Can Still Be Won

Based on the changes to ROAD and the July guidance from HUD, large institutional investors appear to be able to avoid ROAD’s restrictions and HUD’s application of BABA by structuring their projects carefully. They can do this by developing rental housing projects composed of one- to four-unit structures or, for ROAD purposes, manufactured housing. Projects funded by agencies other than HUD, and manufactured home communities with shared roads, water and sewer systems, may still require separate BABA analysis.

While institutional investors may have won the war on BTR single-family housing, the battle continues to rage over how BABA is applied to multifamily housing. The IIJA never directly states that BABA applies to multifamily housing, and Federal agencies have directly applied BABA to multifamily structures against the wishes of the broader housing industry stakeholders. This appears ripe for reconsideration, as the President’s March 2026 Executive Order 14394[17] requires Federal agencies to examine regulatory barriers to residential development, and BABA is among the most significant regulatory barriers to using Federal funds for housing projects. A thoughtful examination of BABA could prompt a finding that it is in the public interest to waive applicability to housing more broadly.

Finally, Section 501[18] of ROAD requires HUD to provide further guidance on how BABA is being implemented in the HOME program and to report to Congress. This could prompt another push towards greater clarity, including a clearer statement on whether multifamily rental housing can be treated as private housing for BABA purposes. After all, as ROAD says, homes are for people!

[1] https://www.hud.gov/sites/default/files/Housing/documents/40001-hsgh-Update-18.pdf

[2] 24 C.F.R. Part 92, https://www.ecfr.gov/current/title-24/subtitle-A/part-92.

[3] Enterprise Community Partners, Preservation Next, By the Numbers, https://preservation-next.enterprisecommunity.org/by-numbers.

[4] Manufactured Housing Institute, Manufactured Housing Communities in the U.S., https://www.manufacturedhousing.org/industry-resources/community-research/manufactured-housing-communities-in-the-u-s/.

[5] https://www.congress.gov/119/bills/hr6644/BILLS-119hr6644eas.pdf

[6] https://uscode.house.gov/us/usc/119-136/t26/s42/

[7] https://uscode.house.gov/us/usc/119-136/t26/s1400Z-2

[8] https://www.ecfr.gov/current/title-24/subtitle-B/chapter-IX/part-983

[9] Urban Institute, A Profile of Institutional Investor–Owned Single-Family Rental Properties (2023), https://www.urban.org/sites/default/files/2023-08/A%20Profile%20of%20Institutional%20Investor%E2%80%93Owned%20Single-Family%20Rental%20Properties.pdf .

[10] https://www.congress.gov/119/plaws/publ101/PLAW-119publ101.pdf

[11] https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/FR-2023-02-21/pdf/2023-03555.pdf

[12] https://www.hud.gov/sites/dfiles/OCHCO/documents/2023-12cpdn.pdf

[13] 88 Fed. Reg. (Aug. 23, 2023), https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/FR-2023-08-23/pdf/2023-17724.pdf.

[14] https://www.hud.gov/sites/dfiles/OCHCO/documents/cpd-25-01.pdf

[15] https://www.hudexchange.info/faqs/4384/does-the-bap-apply-to-single-family-housing-projects/

[16] https://www.hudexchange.info/faqs/4380/is-a-halfway-home-single-family-home-with-multiple-bedrooms-and-shared/

[17] https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2026/03/removing-regulatory-barriers-to-affordable-home-construction

[18]21st Century ROAD to Housing Act, Pub. L. No. 119-101, § 501, https://www.congress.gov/119/plaws/publ101/PLAW-119publ101.pdf [confirm section number].