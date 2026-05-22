Budding Trends Baker’s Dozen: The Impacts of Marijuana’s Rescheduling

In the summer of 2017, Phish lit up Madison Square Garden with a historic 13-night run. Your friends at Budding Trends believe the marijuana rescheduling decision calls for a rollout just as monumental, so we’ve created the Budding Trends Baker’s Dozen as a fitting homage.

Following the federal government’s move to reschedule medical marijuana from Schedule I to Schedule III under the Controlled Substances Act, Bradley’s Cannabis Industry team has cultivated a series of 13 consecutive blog posts, each zeroing in on a distinct area of law reshaped by the DEA’s final order.

From the high-impact world of banking and capital markets and the budding future of patient access and clinical research to what may be on the horizon for adult-use cannabis and even psychedelics, we’ve rolled through the issues that matter most and planted the seeds for what’s next.

Enjoy this roundup as we unpack 13 areas of the law that are poised to evolve in the wake of rescheduling.

Ok, campers, rise and shine — the federal government has finally, albeit partially, rescheduled medical marijuana. If you are a state-licensed medical cannabis operator, this is good news in a number of ways. You’re no longer subject to 280E (and perhaps that will apply retroactively), and it should be easier to access capital from banks and investors. You’re also far less likely to find yourself running afoul of the law in the day-to-day operation of your business.

But, and this is significant, these benefits are not self-executing. State-licensed medical cannabis operators must register with the DEA (ideally within the next 60 days) and follow certain specific requirements set out in the acting attorney general’s final order.

These days nobody agrees on anything. Until now. Since the announcement rescheduling state-licensed medical marijuana and FDA-approved medications containing marijuana from Schedule I to Schedule III, there has been near universal commentary that the most definitive — and perhaps most significant — implication of the change was removing the yoke of 280E from the backs of medical marijuana operators.

As with almost any other business, access to capital is the oxygen that drives almost everything else; without it, the business cannot afford to do the things it needs to do to be successful. With the recent rescheduling of state-licensed medical marijuana and FDA-approved marijuana products, will the medical marijuana industry finally have broader access to capital through banks and private investment?

The answer is a qualified yes, but with enough asterisks to fill a Phish setlist.

Rescheduling marijuana to Schedule III is a big deal for a lot of reasons we’ve covered extensively here at Budding Trends. But one question we haven’t fully unpacked yet: What does it mean for state medical programs in states that also have adult-use markets? Will patients who drifted toward recreational dispensaries find their way back into formal medical programs? We think the answer is yes, although the reasons are more layered than most people appreciate.

Historically, marijuana operators have been extraordinarily limited in their ability to advertise their products at both the federal and state level. We’ve written before about the interplay between businesses in the cannabis space and their right to free speech under the First Amendment. The rescheduling of marijuana to Schedule III status meaningfully shifts that dynamic.

When the acting attorney general moved state-licensed medical marijuana and FDA-approved marijuana-containing products from Schedule I to Schedule III, the headlines focused on banking, taxation, and what the change might mean for operators day to day. But one consequential — and underreported — area of impact is intellectual property. For cannabis businesses that have spent years locked out of the federal IP system, rescheduling opens some doors. The catch? Not all of them, not for everyone, and not without careful navigation. Here’s a practical breakdown of what the Schedule III change actually means for medical marijuana operators at the USPTO — and where the obstacles remain.

Those of you who have been following along with our series on marijuana rescheduling know that on April 22, 2026, the DEA issued its long-awaited final order moving certain marijuana products — specifically state-licensed medical marijuana and FDA-approved marijuana products — from Schedule I to Schedule III. We’ve covered what the order means and doesn’t mean, what state-licensed medical marijuana operators need to know and do, and the tax implications. But rescheduling has me wondering — are we going to start hearing more about cannabis as medicine, and what does rescheduling mean for the future of cannabis clinical research? These aren’t just esoteric questions. I believe the answer to those questions will largely determine whether rescheduling will result in an influx of capital from pharmaceutical companies, be it cannabis-native biotech firms or established pharma players.

Another industry that isn’t currently in the plant-touching realm that will be directly impacted by medical marijuana being rescheduled to Schedule III is the healthcare industry. This piece takes us to the story unfolding in exam rooms and hospital corridors across the country. Now that state-authorized medical marijuana has formally moved to Schedule III, physicians, pharmacists, hospitals, and healthcare systems are navigating new territory.

On April 22, 2026, Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche issued a final order immediately placing both FDA-approved marijuana products and state-regulated medical marijuana products in Schedule III of the Controlled Substances Act. What happens to interstate commerce and the Dormant Commerce Clause when medical marijuana becomes a federally lawful article of commerce for the first time?

There were massive cheers in the marijuana industry when Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche issued a final order last week that rescheduled FDA-approved marijuana medications and state-licensed medical marijuana. And for those two categories, there were great reasons to rejoice.

But what about adult-use/recreational cannabis operators, operators who hold both medical and adult-use marijuana licenses, or operators who have a single license authorizing medical and adult-use operations? That debate will formally begin during an administrative hearing on June 29 and is to conclude no later than July 15.

On April 22, 2026, Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche issued a final order immediately placing both FDA-approved marijuana products and state-regulated medical marijuana products in Schedule III of the Controlled Substances Act. A separate administrative hearing process on broader rescheduling of marijuana (namely, adult use/recreational) is scheduled to begin June 29, 2026.

The marijuana industry’s immediate focus, understandably, has been on the 280E tax relief for state-licensed medical operators and the new DEA registration pathway that the order contemplates. Those are consequential developments. But a final order of this magnitude does not limit itself to tax and licensing. What about the impact of rescheduling on the employment and discrimination areas of the law?

In 2018, Congress opened a door for hemp through the 2018 Farm Bill. While the origin story is still subject to intense debate, it seems most likely that the intention of the 2018 Farm Bill — although not thoughtfully expressed in the plain text — was to make way for industrial hemp. The plain language, however, created an opportunity for consumable hemp products, and the intoxicating hemp industry was born. It didn’t take long for consumable hemp products to catch on like wildfire. We saw the industry fill a void and serious consumer demand, particularly in states that did not have state medicinal or adult-use marijuana programs.

The story of federal psychedelic policy over the last few years has been, in many ways, the story of two tracks running parallel — and occasionally colliding. On one track: a growing body of clinical research, bipartisan political support, and patient advocates pushing for therapeutic access to psilocybin, MDMA, ibogaine, and other psychedelic compounds. On the other track: a federal Schedule I classification that has treated these substances as having no accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse — a classification that, as we’ve argued before, is increasingly difficult to defend with a straight face. So for those who have been following along here for a bit, our take on the April 2026 DEA rescheduling order may feel familiar and a little like déjà vu — federal signals that seem meaningful, caveats that keep the champagne corked, and a “we’ll believe it when we see it” posture that industry veterans have learned the hard way. But this time, I think the signals are different enough for us to take a fresh look through rose-colored glasses.

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