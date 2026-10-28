Breaking Point: Washington’s Wage and Hour Class Actions Surge After Androckitis

Since August 2025, plaintiffs’ firms have filed more than 1,300 wage and hour class actions in Washington state.

Plaintiffs’ counsel are systematically directing these actions at health care providers, retailers, and other employers with significant employee turnover and 100 or more employees in Washington. This wave followed the Washington Court of Appeals’ decision in Androckitis v. Virginia Mason Medical Center,[i] which held that each missed meal period and rest period can support additional damages beyond the time worked.

What You Need to Know

Androckitis Multiplies Damages: Under Androckitis, meal period and rest period violations trigger a three-component damages formula: (1) payment for work time during the break, (2) an additional 30 minutes or 10 minutes of pay per missed meal or rest period, respectively, and (3) double damages if willful.

Under Androckitis, meal period and rest period violations trigger a three-component damages formula: (1) payment for work time during the break, (2) an additional 30 minutes or 10 minutes of pay per missed meal or rest period, respectively, and (3) double damages if willful. Accelerating Litigation Surge: According to Epstein Becker Green’s research, Washington courts have seen 980 new wage and hour class actions since January 1, 2026, a pace of approximately 98 filings per month. These class actions typically assert violations of both meal period and rest period requirements, substantially increasing damages exposure. Many of these actions originate from California-based employment law firms with small Washington offices that send unsolicited letters to employees before requesting personnel files to build claims.

According to Epstein Becker Green’s research, Washington courts have seen 980 new wage and hour class actions since January 1, 2026, a pace of approximately 98 filings per month. These class actions typically assert violations of both meal period and rest period requirements, substantially increasing damages exposure. Many of these actions originate from California-based employment law firms with small Washington offices that send unsolicited letters to employees before requesting personnel files to build claims. Highest-Risk Profile, Spreading Beyond Washington: Employers facing the greatest exposure share common traits, including decentralized hiring, multiple locations, varying break practices across shifts, and timekeeping systems not integrated with payroll. The strategy by plaintiffs’ counsel to target these employers, already proven effective in Washington and California, is expected to extend to other jurisdictions, such as Oregon.

Understanding the Three-Component Damages Framework

On September 30, 2024, the Washington Court of Appeals decided in Androckitis that violations of meal and rest period requirements under RCW 49.12 and section 296-126-092 of the Washington Administrative Code (WAC) carry a three-component damages remedy. The first component is payment for all time actually worked during the non-compliant meal or rest period. The second is an additional 30 minutes of compensation for each short or missed meal period, and/or an additional 10 minutes of compensation for each short or missed rest period, representing the value of the break itself, meaning the respite from work that the employee was denied.[ii] This penalty is separate from and in addition to compensation for hours actually worked. The third component applies where the violation is determined to be willful: under Washington’s Wage Rebate Act,[iii] employers are liable for double damages on the combined first and second components.

Washington courts apply a low threshold for willfulness, finding a violation willful unless it resulted from careless error or mistake.[iv] The statute of limitations for wage and hour violations in Washington is three years.

Example: An employee who missed one 30-minute meal per week for three years (approximately 150 missed meals) at $25/hour would be entitled to:

Component 1: 75 hours × $25 = $1,875

Component 2: 150 violations × 30 minutes ($12.50) = $1,875

Total before willfulness: $3,750

If willful (Component 3): $3,750 × 2 = $7,500, plus interest and attorney fees

The Androckitis class action resulted in damages exceeding $3.3 million covering approximately 8,400 eligible employees.

The Litigation Surge Following Androckitis

Epstein Becker Green’s research, which reviewed all filings across Washington state, shows that, since August 2025, 1,385 wage and hour class actions have been filed in Washington state courts. Of these, 980 were filed since January 1, 2026—a rate of approximately 98 per month since the new year. Many of these actions originate from California-based employment law firms with small Washington offices and are directed at health care providers, retailers, and other employers with lower wage earners and significant employee turnover. The Androckitis decision gives plaintiffs’ counsel a substantial financial incentive to pursue multiple wage and hour class actions.

Is Your Organization at Risk?

Employers most likely to face class action exposure should be particularly attentive to compliance if they have the following characteristics:

100 or more hourly, lower wage-earning employees in Washington

Significant staff turnover (as in health care, retail, hospitality, and food service)

Decentralized hiring across multiple locations

Multiple shifts with varying meal and rest period practices

Timekeeping systems not integrated with payroll records

Limited centralized documentation of wage and hour compliance

What Washington Employers Should Do Now

In the recent surge of wage and hour litigation, plaintiffs’ attorneys follow a consistent approach to identifying and developing class action claims. This strategy, long effective in California and now deployed in Washington, reflects broader patterns in wage and hour litigation that will likely extend to other jurisdictions like Oregon. Often, counsel sends unsolicited letters to current and former employees and then requests personnel files on behalf of the employees. Once counsel receives a response with the employee’s personnel file, they get to work preparing a class action claim.

Given the volume and pace of class action filings, employers with Washington operations should consider taking the following steps:

Assess your organization’s meal and rest period practices against WAC § 296-126-092. Review your timekeeping systems to determine whether they capture all work time, and document current break policies across all locations and shifts. This assessment should identify potential compliance gaps.

Conduct an attorney-directed wage and hour audit to evaluate meal and rest period compliance, overtime calculations, payroll documentation, and related practices. When conducted by counsel for the purpose of obtaining legal advice, the audit and work product are protected by attorney-client privilege and work product protection. This protection prevents audit findings from becoming discoverable in later litigation and allows counsel to provide a candid assessment of compliance issues.

Implement identified corrections prioritized by risk level and document all remediation efforts. Remediation undertaken in response to legal advice creates a record of good-faith compliance efforts. This documentation can support arguments regarding mitigation of willfulness findings and assist in settlement discussions if litigation arises.

Review and upgrade payroll systems to ensure they accurately capture all work time and integrate with timekeeping records.

Implement clear break policies with consistent management training to ensure application across all locations and shifts.

Establish ongoing compliance monitoring to identify and correct emerging issues.

Consider the compliance guidance in this Insight when evaluating your organization’s current wage and hour compliance posture and determining appropriate next steps.

Staff Attorney Elizabeth A. Ledkovsky assisted with the preparation of this Insight.

Endnotes

[i] 32 Wash. App. 2d 418, 556 (2024).

[ii] The Androckitis court does not address whether a late meal or rest period alone triggers a 30-minute penalty.

[iii] RCW 49.52.070.

[iv] Androckitis at 457 (citing Wash. State Nurses Ass'n v. Sacred Heart Med. Ctr., 175 Wn.2d 822, 834 (2012)).