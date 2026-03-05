Breaking Down Cal/OSHA’s 2026 Walkaround Rule Proposal [Podcast]

In this podcast, Kevin Bland (shareholder, Orange County) sits down with Karen Tynan (shareholder, Sacramento), who is chair of the firm’s Workplace Safety and Health Practice Group, to discuss Cal/OSHA’s February 2026 proposed rulemaking on walkaround inspections, which would significantly expand who may accompany inspectors during workplace safety inspections—including third-party representatives authorized by employees. Kevin and Karen analyze key concerns for California employers, including the broad language around employee representatives, the inspector’s expanded authority to resolve disputes and control inspections, and potential implications for trade secrets, safety protocols, and employer rights. Written comments on the proposed regulation are due by April 1, 2026.

