BREAKING- DOL Unveils New Proposed Rule for Joint Employer Liability

On April 22, 2026, the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) Wage and Hour Division (WHD) released a proposed rule for determining when multiple employers may be held jointly liable under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) that the department says stems from the “commonalities” of federal court precedents and resolves the circuit split to create a nationwide standard.

The proposed rule, titled “Joint Employer Status Under the Fair Labor Standards Act, Family and Medical Leave,” would further address the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) and the Migrant and Seasonal Agricultural Worker Protection Act (MSPA). The proposed rule is set to be published in the Federal Register on April 23, 2026.