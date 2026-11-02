Brazil's 2026 Election Leaves U.S. immigration Rules for Brazilian Nationals Unchanged: What Did Change in 2026

What happened

Brazil held its presidential runoff on October 25, 2026. Since then, Brazilian professionals, business owners, and families have asked whether the result affects their eligibility for, or access to, employment-based immigration to the United States. It does not. U.S. immigration law and policy are made through U.S. legislative, regulatory, administrative, and executive processes, and a change in Brazil's presidency does not, by itself, alter eligibility for the EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW), EB-1A, EB-5, L-1, or O-1 categories or impose new restrictions on Brazilian applicants.

What changed

Two U.S. developments did affect Brazilian applicants in 2026. Neither was a consequence of the election.

The first concerned immigrant visa issuance. In January 2026, the Department of State paused immigrant visa issuance to nationals of Brazil and other countries. Following a court order in a case brought by a coalition of organizations that included Colombo & Hurd, the Department stated that the pause was no longer in effect as of August 21, 2026. The court found the pause incompatible with a federal law, in force since 1965, that prohibits discrimination in immigrant visa issuance on the basis of nationality.

The second concerned visa availability. Brazil is a Rest of World country in the Department of State's monthly Visa Bulletin. In October 2026, the EB-2 category for Rest of World, which includes both EB-2 PERM and EB-2 NIW cases, moved from Current to a Final Action Date of January 1, 2025. In November 2026, the date advanced to April 1, 2025. The October movement applied to every Rest of World country and was attributed by the Department to the annual and quarterly limits in force at the start of fiscal year 2027.

Who is affected

Both developments reach Brazilian nationals seeking an employment-based immigrant visa or green card, though in different ways. Applicants completing the process at a

U.S. consulate were affected by the pause while it was in force and by its end in August. Applicants in EB-2 PERM and EB-2 NIW, whether adjusting status in the United States or processing abroad, are affected by the Visa Bulletin dates that determine when a case may proceed to approval. Applicants in temporary categories such as L-1 and O-1 were affected by neither. Brazilian nationals remain unable to qualify for E-2 on

Brazilian citizenship alone, because Brazil is not an E-2 treaty country; those with qualifying dual citizenship may be eligible if the other requirements are met.

Why it matters

The year's record shows where change can come from and where it cannot. Eligibility requirements, USCIS filing fees and processing times, are governed by U.S. law and agency practice and are not affected by the election. U.S. visa issuance can be affected by Department of State policy, including nationality-based measures and additional screening, which is what makes the consular stage the one to watch. Exchange rates are not directly changed by the election, although currency markets can react to political events, and a stronger dollar raises the cost in reais of filing fees, legal fees, and, above all, an EB-5 investment.

These events also show that an immigrant petition, consular issuance of an immigrant visa, and admission to the United States are distinct stages. A change at one stage does not necessarily affect the others, and a delay at one stage does not undo progress at another.

Practical implications

Applicants should not assume that a specific restriction will follow from Brazil's election, and they should not assume that current procedures will remain in place through a process that can last months or years. Official announcements from USCIS and the Department of State remain the reliable guide to what has actually changed.

The preparatory steps are the same in any political climate. For an employment-based immigrant petition, they involve organizing professional records, documenting achievements, and, for EB-2 NIW, developing a clear proposed endeavor. For an investor or business owner, they involve reviewing the corporate structure, investment capacity, and eligibility requirements. For anyone planning consular processing, they involve preparing the financial and supporting documentation reviewed at the consular stage. In each case, the starting point is identifying the category that fits the applicant's profile and what that case would require. The election result does not change that analysis.