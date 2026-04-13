Bracewell Explains: How the SEC’s New Wells Process Strengthens Transparency and Advocacy [Video]

The Security and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) first major update to its Enforcement Manual in nearly a decade brings sweeping changes to the Wells process – reshaping how enforcement actions are initiated and challenged. Designed to increase transparency, fairness and efficiency, the revised framework significantly alters what companies and individuals can expect when facing a potential enforcement recommendation.

These changes matter – and understanding them early can be critical to protecting legal and strategic interests. In this video, Bracewell breaks down the SEC’s new Wells process, highlighting important updates that include enhanced evidence disclosure, expanded response timelines, senior‑level oversight and direct commissioner review.

For more information on the SEC’s updated Wells process, read our client alert.