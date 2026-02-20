BOEM's Proposed Notice of Sale for the BBG3 Lease Sale
Friday, February 20, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act (P.L. 119-21) ("OBBBA") seeks to reduce uncertainty for offshore operators by requiring periodic offshore lease sales. Yesterday, BOEM announced a Proposed Notice of Sale for the third offshore oil and gas lease sale (the “BBG3 Lease Sale") scheduled pursuant to the OBBBA. See 91 Fed. Reg. 8269 (Feb. 20, 2026). The BBG3 Lease Sale is scheduled for August 12, 2026. (The BBG1 Lease Sale occurred on December 10, 2025; and, the BBG2 Lease Sale is scheduled for March 11, 2026.) 

More information about the upcoming OBBBA lease sales is available at the BOEM links provided below: 

© 2026 Jones Walker LLP

Current Public Notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Jones Walker LLP

NCAA Allows Additional Commercial Logos or Patches on Uniforms/Equipment
by: Kathryn H. Hester , W. Whitaker Rayner
Your AI Conversations Are Not Privileged: What a New SDNY Ruling Means for Every Lawyer and Client
by: Andrew R. Lee , Jason M. Loring
Whose Rules Govern the Algorithmic Boss? State AI Employment Laws, Federal Preemption Threats, and the Coming Litigation Wave
by: Andrew R. Lee , Jason M. Loring
Florida House and Senate Address the Discontinued Production of the Penny; What it Means for Businesses and Consumers
by: H. French Brown
Florida House of Representatives Readies Three Property Tax Relief Proposals for Full Consideration
by: H. French Brown
Key Employment Law Issues Employers Should Be Watching in 2026
by: Timothy P. Brechtel , Sidney F. Lewis, V
Your Next Data Breach May Start With a Job Interview: The Deepfake Candidate Problem
by: Andrew R. Lee , Jeffery L. Sanches, Jr.
Why Community Bankers Care About Stablecoin Yield
by: Thomas E. Walker, Jr.
Reminder of Final Rule Adjusting and Indexing Part 363 Thresholds
by: Craig N. Landrum
Data Privacy Day 2026- Privacy as the Foundation of Responsible AI Governance
by: Jason M. Loring
ADA Implications of Potential Marijuana Rescheduling
by: Jason Culotta
Top 10 Mississippi Gaming Stories of 2025
by: Thomas B. Shepherd III
Mississippi Legislature Returns to Mobile Sports Wagering and Sweepstakes Policy in 2026
by: Thomas B. Shepherd III

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 