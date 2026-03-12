BOEM Proposes to Loosen Supplemental Financial Assurance Requirements for Offshore Oil and Gas Lessees

On March 9, 2026, in response to Executive Order 14154 of January 20, 2025, Unleashing American Energy, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) issued a proposed rule adjusting the standards used to determine whether outer continental shelf (OCS) oil, gas and sulfur lessees, right-of-use and easement (RUE) grant holders and pipeline right-of-way (ROW) grant holders must provide supplemental financial assurance to cover offshore decommissioning obligations. 91 Fed. Reg. 11,212 (Mar. 9, 2026) (the Proposed Rule). The purpose of the Proposed Rule is to “significantly reduce the amount of supplemental financial assurance required from oil, gas, and sulfur lessees operating on the OCS,” and thereby, increase “the amount of capital available for oil and gas exploration and production on the OCS,” which would further the objective of Executive Order 14154.

The Proposed Rule is the latest pendulum swing in offshore regulation, following nearly a decade of back-and-forth by BOEM as to how offshore decommissioning obligations should be assured. The Proposed Rule intends to reverse many of the changes made by the Biden administration’s 2024 final rule, which revised the criteria used to determine whether regulated parties must provide supplemental financial assurance and increased the pool of companies required to post supplemental financial assurance. 89 Fed. Reg. 31,544 (Apr. 24, 2024) (the 2024 Rule).

Comments on the proposed rule are due May 8, 2026.

The History of BOEM’s Financial Assurance Regulations

BOEM’s current financial assurance regulations consist of two main parts: (1) base bonds, generally required in amounts prescribed in the regulations; and (2) supplemental financial assurance, which is an amount above the base bond that is required at the agency’s discretion to ensure a lessee or grant holder can fulfill its contractual and regulatory obligations. BOEM then promulgates regulations implementing standards for the lessees and grant holders that may be exempt from posting supplemental financial assurance.

Prior to 2024, BOEM considered five criteria to assess whether a lessee or grant holder must get supplemental financial assurance: (1) financial capacity; (2) projected financial strength; (3) business stability; (4) reliability in meeting obligations based upon credit rating or trade references; and (5) record of compliance with laws, regulations and lease terms. However, following several major oil and gas bankruptcies, increased idle iron offshore and concerns that inadequate bonding left taxpayers vulnerable to substantial financial exposure, BOEM and its sister agency, the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE), began pursuing reforms to address the perceived insufficiency of existing financial assurance requirements.

The Obama administration, first Trump administration and Biden administration each implemented changes to BOEM’s financial assurance regulations. The Biden administration’s 2024 Rule sought to overhaul the supplemental financial assurance process and simplify the five-step criteria. Pursuant to the regulations finalized in the 2024 Rule, BOEM considers (1) credit rating; and (2) valuations of proved oil reserves:

Credit Rating Threshold : BOEM does not require a company to secure supplemental financial assurance if it has an investment grade credit rating (i.e., a credit rating from an NRSRO that is greater than or equal to either BBB- from S&P or Baa3 from Moody’s, or the equivalent from another NRSRO).

: BOEM does not require a company to secure supplemental financial assurance if it has an investment grade credit rating (i.e., a credit rating from an NRSRO that is greater than or equal to either BBB- from S&P or Baa3 from Moody’s, or the equivalent from another NRSRO). Ratio of Proven Reserves: BOEM does not require a company to secure supplemental financial assurance if it has proved reserves whose value exceeds three times BSEE’s P70 decommissioning cost estimate for the facilities associated with those reserves.

BOEM’s 2026 Proposed Rule

The Proposed Rule now sets out to revise the criteria in the 2024 Rule and lower standards used to determine whether a company must obtain supplemental financial assurance. Significant revisions include: