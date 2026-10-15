Board Member Competencies for the AI World [Podcast]

Is your board equipped to govern through the AI era?

In the latest episode of Mintz On Air: Practical Policies, host Jen Rubin is joined by Ginny Johnson, a partner at Outside General Counsel LLP, for a conversation about how artificial intelligence is changing the skills and perspectives corporate boards need to help their organizations stay competitive. Together, they explore:

Modernizing board composition and director qualifications for an AI-driven environment

Using candid board evaluations to overcome “toxic niceness” and improve corporate governance

Aligning board oversight, director recruitment, and succession planning with long-term strategy

Defining the roles of board chairs, governance committees, directors, and investors in strengthening board effectiveness

Get practical insights into preparing boards to oversee emerging risks and recognize new opportunities in the AI age.