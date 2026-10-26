BMW Update to Terms and Conditions of Purchase

Key Takeaways The updated terms take effect December 1, 2026. BMW suppliers should assess how the revised terms affect their contractual obligations and whether their current operations comply with the new requirements.

Core commercial terms remain largely unchanged, but compliance obligations expand. The update does not materially worsen key provisions involving price, warranty duration, or damages for late or missed deliveries. However, it introduces potentially significant obligations related to cybersecurity, export controls, sanctions, audits, and supply-chain governance.

Suppliers should review existing contracts and consider how to respond. BMW has not announced whether the updated terms will apply to existing purchase orders, so suppliers may want to consider objecting to any unilateral application of the terms without a commercial negotiation.

BMW Group International (“BMW”) has announced updates to its standard Terms and Conditions for the Purchase of Production Materials and Automotive Components (“IPC”) that will take effect December 1, 2026. The IPC forms the foundational terms that apply to Purchase Orders, and many other contracts, issued by BMW. Therefore, it is critical that suppliers or prospective suppliers to BMW understand the obligations provided for in the IPC and how BMW is proposing to change those obligations in its most recent update.

The changes proposed by BMW in the updated IPC are not as drastic as changes that have been proposed by certain other OEM’s in past years. Notably, the proposed update does not materially worsen for suppliers most critical terms, such as price, warranty duration, or damages for late/missed deliveries. However, the proposed changes include a number of material changes that may increase supplier’s obligations regarding issues such as cybersecurity, export control, sanctions, audits, and supply-chain governance. Such changes are likely to impose an increased burden (and cost) on many suppliers for administering the contract and their related operations. Failure to comply with these new obligations may result in potentially new, or increased, liability and exposure for breach of contract and indemnity.

A table summarizing the notable changes in the updated IPC is included at the end of this article. Suppliers should consider carefully how these changes may impact their own obligations and the extent to which their current operations are, or are not, already compliant with any of the requested changes. What may be lower risk for most suppliers could present a higher risk for others – and vice versa.

BMW has not yet announced whether it will seek to apply the terms to existing purchase orders, or whether the updated terms will apply only to new purchase orders issued after the effective date. However, suppliers that have existing contracts with BMW may wish to consider preemptively objecting to any unilateral effort by BMW to apply the terms to existing contracts absent a commercial negotiation that includes issues important to the supplier.

The authors of this article, and the dedicated attorneys of the Foley & Lardner LLP automotive team, stand ready to assist any suppliers that may need assistance with understanding how the changes to these terms may impact them, and how best to navigate or object to these changes.

Summary of Changes to IPC