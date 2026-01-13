Blue-State Grantees Vindicated by Federal Court

The U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia recently issued a significant ruling in City of Saint Paul, Minnesota, et al. v. Christopher Wright, addressing constitutional constraints on executive agency conduct in the context of federal grant terminations. The decision — issued by Judge Amit P. Mehta — saw the court enter judgment for the plaintiffs on their Fifth Amendment equal protection claim while rejecting a related First Amendment theory.

Background: Political Classification in Grant Terminations

The plaintiffs in the case are environmental project grantees and sub-grantees (including the City of Saint Paul, Plug In America, Interstate Renewable Energy Council, Elevate Energy, Southeast Community Organization, and Environmental Defense Fund) whose projects were funded through Department of Energy (DOE) grants. These grantees are based in states that generally voted for Democratic candidates in the 2024 presidential election.

In October 2025, just as a government shutdown began, the DOE — under Secretary Christopher Wright — terminated hundreds of awards totaling billions of dollars in funding. DOE issued press releases and termination notices claiming the projects did not further agency priorities, but plaintiffs alleged that the terminations were not genuinely grounded in programmatic considerations. Instead, they argued the decisions were driven by the political identity of the grantees’ states, effectively targeting those from “Blue states” and sparing similar awards in “Red states.”

Legal Claims

Plaintiffs asserted two central constitutional claims. First, they claimed that defendants’ categorization of grantees based on the political character of their states — terminating awards in states that did not support President Trump in 2024 — denied them equal protection under the law. Second, plaintiffs further argued that the terminations constituted viewpoint discrimination and retaliation based on political beliefs and association.

Court’s Findings

1. Equal Protection (Fifth Amendment)

Judge Mehta ruled decisively in favor of the plaintiffs. The court found that there was an unequivocal classification between grantees in “Blue states” and those in “Red states.” Although defendants offered a “legitimate interest” — aligning grants with current agency priorities — the court concluded that terminating grants primarily because awardees were located in states that opposed President Trump’s 2024 candidacy was not rationally related to that purpose. Critically, plaintiffs demonstrated that their terminated awards were comparable to other DOE grants in Republican-leaning states that were not terminated, undermining any rational basis for the disparate treatment. Thus, the court held that defendants’ actions violated the equal protection component of the Fifth Amendment.

2. First Amendment

The court rejected plaintiffs’ First Amendment claim on standing grounds. Plaintiffs sought to assert the rights of an undifferentiated mass of citizens of Blue states, claiming those citizens were subject to discrimination or retaliation because of a political viewpoint. The court held plaintiffs lacked standing to assert such broad third-party rights, noting there was no clear identity of interests between the plaintiffs’ interests in restoring their grants and the diverse political views of millions of third-party voters.

3. Remedies

Given the constitutional violation under the Fifth Amendment, the court declared defendants’ challenged terminations unlawful; vacated the October 2025 termination notices for the seven awards at issue; and directed the parties to file a joint status report to address prospective injunctive relief and attorneys’ fees.

Significance and Takeaways

This decision is noteworthy for several reasons. First, the ruling underscores that federal agencies cannot use discretionary funding decisions as a vehicle for political retaliation or reward when such decisions lack a rational relation to legitimate governmental interests.

Second, the court reaffirmed that classifications based on political alignment or geography still must withstand rational basis scrutiny and cannot be arbitrary or baseless.

Third, the court’s dismissal of the First Amendment claim highlights the challenges of asserting broad third-party rights without a clear alignment of interests.

As litigation continues — particularly regarding injunctive relief and costs — this opinion will likely serve as an important precedent for future constitutional challenges to politically motivated administrative actions.

