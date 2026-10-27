Blue Sky Laws for Private Issuers in New England and Florida

State securities regulations, commonly known as “Blue Sky” laws, remain a critical layer of investor protection despite the dominance of federal securities law. These state‑level statutes survived constitutional challenge in Hall v. Geiger-Jones Co. (1917), in which the U.S. Supreme Court described their purpose as preventing “speculative schemes which have no more basis than so many feet of blue sky.”[1] While the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 form the foundation of federal oversight, every state maintains its own regulatory framework that governs securities offerings and industry participants. The Uniform Securities Act of 1956 and its 1985 and 2002 successors provide model laws adopted, sometimes with substantial modification, by many states. Other states rely on their own statutory schemes that only loosely follow the model framework.[2]

The National Securities Markets Improvement Act of 1996 (“NSMIA”) significantly reshaped the federal-state balance by amending Section 18 of the Securities Act of 1933 to preempt state registration requirements for “covered securities.”[3] Covered securities include, among others:

Securities listed on major national exchanges;

Securities senior or equal to those listed;

Registered investment company securities;

Non‑issuer secondary transactions involving reporting companies;

Securities offered or sold to “qualified purchasers”; and

Securities offered or sold pursuant to certain enumerated federal exemptions, most notably Rule 506 of Regulation D, which is by far the most widely used exemption for private placements.[4]

For certain covered securities, including Rule 506 offerings, issuers may still be required to satisfy applicable state notice-filing and fee requirements, which vary among jurisdictions. This DE Insight provides an overview of Blue Sky laws in Connecticut, Florida, Maine, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island, first describing the framework these states share and then highlighting the state-specific points most likely to matter to issuers.

What the Five States Have in Common

Registration

Each of the five states follows the same basic rule: a security may not be offered or sold in the state unless it is (1) registered with the state, (2) exempt from registration, or (3) a federal covered security.[5] Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island have each adopted a version of the Uniform Securities Act, while Florida regulates offerings under its own statute, Chapter 517 of the Florida Statutes, administered by the Office of Financial Regulation (“OFR”).

For offerings that must be registered, each state offers two core pathways. Registration by coordination (or in Florida, registration by notification) is the common route for offerings that are also being registered with the SEC under the Securities Act of 1933; the state filing generally consists of the federal registration statement, state forms (such as Forms U-1 and U-2), and a fee, and the state registration becomes effective with the federal registration if state conditions are met.[6] Registration by qualification is the catch-all pathway for offerings that do not fit another method; it requires the most extensive disclosure, including financial statements and information about the issuer’s business, management, and risks, and may also involve substantive merit review by the state regulator.[7] Several states also offer a third, streamlined pathway for seasoned issuers, discussed below.

Notice Filings for Rule 506 Offerings

Because Rule 506 securities are federally covered securities, states cannot require them to be registered or reviewed on the merits. States may, however, require a notice filing and fee. Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island each require issuers to file a copy of the SEC Form D (generally through NASAA’s Electronic Filing Depository) and pay a fee, typically within 15 days after the first sale in the state. Florida is the notable exception because it does not currently require a notice filing or fee for Rule 506 offerings. Issuers should confirm current fees and deadlines before each offering, as these are periodically subject to change.

Exemptions

The states’ exemptions also track one another closely. Each exempts securities issued or guaranteed by governmental entities and certain banks and other regulated institutions, isolated non-issuer transactions, transactions by fiduciaries such as executors and trustees, and a state-level “limited offering” exemption for small private placements that are not publicly advertised.[8] The details of the limited offering exemptions, particularly the permitted number of purchasers, differ by state and are noted below.

Personnel

Each state requires broker-dealers, agents (sales representatives), investment advisers, and investment adviser representatives doing business in the state to be registered or licensed with the state regulator unless an exemption applies, and generally prohibits firms and issuers from employing unregistered individuals in those roles.[9] Common exemptions include broker-dealers with no place of business in the state who deal only with issuers, institutional investors, or existing out-of-state customers, and individuals who represent an issuer in exempt transactions and receive no commission or other remuneration tied to sales.[10] Issuers relying on their own officers and employees to sell securities should confirm that those individuals fit within an applicable exemption.

State-Specific Items Worth Noting

Connecticut. Securities matters are administered by the Banking Commissioner through the Connecticut Department of Banking. Connecticut offers registration by coordination and registration by qualification, and it provides a simplified coordination process for EDGAR filers.[11] Agent and broker-dealer registration is governed by Section 36b-6 of the Connecticut Uniform Securities Act, and the Commissioner has authority to exempt additional securities or transactions by regulation or order.

Florida. Florida stands apart in several respects. In addition to registration by qualification under Section 517.081, Florida permits “notification” registration under Section 517.082 for offerings registered with the SEC. As noted above, Florida does not require a notice filing for Rule 506 offerings. Its principal limited offering exemption, Section 517.061(10)(opens in new tab), permits sales to no more than 35 purchasers in Florida (excluding accredited investors, as well as others, under the statute’s counting rules), without general solicitation, provided purchasers have access to material information and any commissions are paid only to registered dealers.[12] Florida also takes enforcement seriously: selling unregistered, non-exempt securities or acting as an unregistered dealer or associated person is a felony.[13]

Maine. Maine’s Office of Securities administers the Maine Uniform Securities Act, which is based on the 2002 Uniform Securities Act and offers registration by coordination and registration by qualification.[14] Maine’s exemptions closely follow the uniform act model.

Massachusetts. The Securities Division of the Secretary of the Commonwealth administers Chapter 110A, which offers all three pathways: registration by notification for seasoned issuers, registration by coordination, and registration by qualification.[15] Massachusetts is known for applying merit review to registered offerings. Its limited offering exemption is narrower than Florida’s, limited to offer to no more than 25 persons in Massachusetts during a 12-month period, without public advertising.[16] Massachusetts also exempts non-issuer transactions on unsolicited orders placed through registered broker-dealers.[17] Broker-dealer, agent, and adviser registrations expire annually on December 31, and an agent’s registration is effective only while the agent is associated with a registered firm or issuer.[18]

Rhode Island. Rhode Island’s Department of Business Regulation offers registration by filing for seasoned issuers that, among other criteria, have been subject to Exchange Act reporting for at least 36 months, in addition to registration by coordination and registration by qualification.[19] Its limited offering exemption is available for offerings to no more than 25 purchasers without general solicitation.[20] Rhode Island also exempts internet offers that are not directed to Rhode Island residents, as long as no sales are made in the state until the offering is registered or exempt.[21] Separately, Rhode Island bars broker-dealers and issuers from employing individuals who have been suspended or barred from the securities industry, unless the employer did not know and could not reasonably have known of the bar.[22]

Conclusion and Takeaways for Issuers

Even though federal securities laws still rule the day, state Blue Sky laws remain central to investor protection and issuer compliance. While NSMIA preempts many state-level registration obligations for covered securities, state requirements governing exemptions, notice filings, fees, and personnel registration continue to impose meaningful compliance burdens.

Issuers and advisers navigating multi-state offerings must evaluate each jurisdiction’s registration pathways, available exemptions, notice-filing obligations, and licensing requirements. Despite broad similarities across New England and Florida, important distinctions remain, from Florida’s lack of a Rule 506 notice filing to the differing purchaser and offeree limits in each state’s limited offering exemption, making state-by-state analysis essential for compliant securities distribution in 2026.

[1] Hall v. Geiger-Jones Co. | 242 U.S. 539 at 550 (1917) | Justia U.S. Supreme Court Center(opens in new tab)

[2] Uniform Securities Acts – NASAA(opens in new tab)

[3] PLAW-104publ290.pdf(opens in new tab)

[4] DFI Federal Covered Securities(opens in new tab)

[5] See Conn. Gen. Stat. § 36b-16(opens in new tab); Fla. Stat. ch. 517(opens in new tab); Me. Rev. Stat. tit. 32, ch. 135(opens in new tab); Mass. Gen. Laws ch. 110A(opens in new tab); R.I. Gen. Laws § 7-11-301(opens in new tab).

[6] See Fla. Stat. § 517.082; R.I. Gen. Laws § 7-11-303; Conn. Dep’t of Banking, Simplified Registration by Coordination for EDGAR Filers.

[7] See Conn. Gen. Stat. § 36b-18; Fla. Stat. §§ 517.081, 517.111; Mass. Gen. Laws ch. 110A, § 304; R.I. Gen. Laws § 7-11-304.

[8] See Fla. Stat. § 517.061; Me. Rev. Stat. tit. 32, § 16201; R.I. Gen. Laws § 7-11-401.

[9] See Conn. Gen. Stat. § 36b-6; Fla. Stat. § 517.12; Me. Rev. Stat. tit. 32, § 16307; Mass. Uniform Securities Act; R.I. Gen. Laws §§ 7-11-201, -203.

[10] R.I. Gen. Laws § 7-11-202(opens in new tab)

[11] Simplified Registration by Coordination for Edgar Filers(opens in new tab)

[12] Fla. Stat. § 517.061(10)(opens in new tab)

[13] Fla. Stat. §§ 517.12, 517.302

[14] Me. Rev. Stat. tit. 32, ch. 135

[15] Mass. Gen. Laws ch. 110A, §§ 302–304(opens in new tab)

[16] Mass. Gen. Laws ch. 110A, § 402(b)(9)(opens in new tab)

[17] Mass. Gen. Laws ch. 110A, § 402(b)(3)(opens in new tab)

[18] Massachusetts Uniform Securities Act(opens in new tab)

[19] R.I. Gen. Laws §§ 7-11-302 to -304

[20] R.I. Gen. Laws § 7-11-402(opens in new tab)

[21] 230-RICR-50-05-3.4(opens in new tab)

[22] R.I. Gen. Laws § 7-11-201(opens in new tab)