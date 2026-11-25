Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s abrupt resignation and reinstatement, and allegations of chip diversion to China by Singapore-based Nvidia partner Megaspeed, have dominated recent export control headlines and resulted in nearly immediate rules by the Department of Commerce aimed at tightening licensing and diligence requirements for semiconductor exporters. All of this attention on semiconductor exports, however, risks drowning out a much more widely applicable forthcoming diligence rule that applies to all exporters. On November 9, 2026, the Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) extended the suspension of its Affiliates Rule, which would subject unlisted foreign companies owned 50% or more by listed parties to export restrictions. The rule is now set to go live on January 10, 2027. For exporters, the lesson from these two recent BIS actions is the same: know who you are really exporting to, whether chip-related or not.

A New Direction in Ownership-Based Export Controls

In the near future, a clean restricted-party screen may again be insufficient for a valid export. BIS originally adopted its Affiliates Rule, also known as the 50% Rule, in September 2025 to extend certain export restrictions to foreign transaction parties owned 50% or more by covered restricted parties, even when the transaction party itself is not named on a government screening list. BIS then suspended the rule for one year, through November 9, 2026, and, just as the rule was poised to go into effect, published a final rule extending its Affiliates Rule suspension through January 10, 2027, matching an agreement between the U.S. and China to extend their trade truce through that date.

The rule represents a tectonic shift in BIS-related compliance screening. Once the rule is operative, the Consolidated Screening List (CSL) will cease to be exhaustive. It lists only named parties and will not include the unlisted foreign affiliates that the Affiliates Rule covers. Companies must therefore screen separately for Affiliates Rule compliance, primarily by analyzing who owns their counterparties, in addition to running standard CSL checks. Those familiar with the Office of Foreign Assets Control’s (OFAC) 50% Rule will find the Affiliates Rule conceptually familiar. BIS modeled its ownership test on OFAC’s long-standing approach.

For companies with international customers or suppliers, the rule presents real compliance challenges, and when it ultimately takes effect it may depend as much on trade diplomacy as on compliance policy.

A Pivot from Name-Based Screening: What the 50% Rule Covers

Historically, a legally distinct, unlisted subsidiary was not tainted by a parent entity’s presence on the Entity List. The Affiliates Rule changes that approach. When operative, the rule extends applicable restrictions to a foreign entity owned 50% or more, directly or indirectly, individually or in the aggregate, by listed parties or by affiliates that are themselves covered by the rule.

The rule extends Entity List restrictions, applicable Military End-User (MEU) controls, and Export Administration Regulations (EAR) controls that apply to Specially Designated Nationals (SDNs) designated under certain sanctions programs. The BIS provision does not cover every SDN designation.

Covered ownership interests are aggregated. For example, stakes of 30% and 20% held by two Entity List parties together meet the 50% threshold. Coverage also extends through intermediate entities to downstream foreign affiliates.

The rule turns on ownership, not control. An entity that one or more listed parties control (for example, through board seats or management rights) but do not own 50% or more of, in the aggregate, is not automatically covered, although such ties may still warrant enhanced diligence.

The rule reaches only foreign entities. U.S. entities are excluded, even if a listed party owns 50% or more. Of course, those U.S. entities remain responsible for their own export compliance obligations.

Where covered owners face different restrictions, the rule generally takes the most restrictive approach to license requirements, license-exception eligibility, and license-review policy. For example, if one listed owner would qualify for a license exception but a co-owner would not, the exception is unavailable for transactions with the jointly owned affiliate, and a license application is required.

The rule is not a blanket ban. Its focus is relevant exports, re-exports, and in-country transfers of items subject to the EAR. Item scope, licensing requirements, exceptions, and review policies still matter. The rule also does not reach every BIS list; it does not extend to parties on the Unverified List or to persons subject to Denial Orders.

The rule also makes conforming changes to the Entity List and Russia/Belarus MEU foreign direct product (FDP) rules. When the rule is operative, those changes will likely expand EAR jurisdiction over certain foreign-made items, which may be destined for newly covered affiliates. This is particularly important for non-U.S. manufacturers that use U.S.-origin technology, software, or equipment.

The Rule’s Ties to U.S.-China Trade Talks

The rule’s suspension in 2025, and the recent extension of that suspension, illustrates how export controls can become bargaining chips. As widely reported, the original pause was negotiated in exchange for China suspending its October 2025 export controls on rare earth minerals. In July 2026, reporting observed that another delay was expected as Washington and Beijing worked toward extending their trade arrangement. That expectation proved accurate: on September 23, 2026, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced that the truce would be extended two months, through January 10, 2027, and a U.S. official indicated that the Affiliates Rule suspension would be extended to the same date.

Whether or not the rule takes effect on schedule, we expect it to remain a negotiating tool in U.S.- China trade relations. That makes it hard to predict when and how the rule will ultimately be implemented. Washington could offer to extend the suspension again, use the rule to penalize certain parties as negotiations evolve, or abruptly end the suspension. While only a Federal Register notice can change the rule’s effective date, many businesses with an international presence are already moving ahead of the regulatory timetable. Indeed, a former BIS official recently remarked that major companies are already preparing by updating their contracts in the lead up to January 10.

Timeline of the Affiliates Rule

On September 29, 2025, the Affiliates Rule became effective. BIS published the rule in the Federal Register on September 30, 2025.

On November 10, 2025, the one-year suspension began. The suspension rule was published on November 12, 2025.

On September 23, 2026, Bessent announced a two-month extension of the U.S.-China trade truce through January 10, 2027, which was expected to carry a matching extension of the suspension.

On November 9, 2026, BIS published a final rule (91 FR 70789), effective the same day, formally extending the suspension through January 10, 2027.

On January 10, 2027, the extended suspension is scheduled to end, after which the rule will return absent further BIS action.

Compliance Takeaways for Businesses

The extension is a preparation window, not a reprieve. Companies should use the time before January 10, 2027, to complete the following steps: