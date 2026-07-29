Bipartisan Lawmakers Introduce Legislation to Enhance Foodborne Illness Monitoring
Wednesday, July 29, 2026
- On July 20, 2026, Congressman Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) announced a series of bipartisan federal initiatives aimed at strengthening the nation’s response to foodborne illness outbreaks amid a record-setting surge in Cyclospora infections. According to Gottheimer, nearly 7,000 cases and more than 140 hospitalizations have been reported across at least 34 states, representing a significant increase compared to the same period last year. While the source of the current outbreak remains under investigation, the situation has renewed attention on federal food safety surveillance and outbreak response capabilities.
- Central to the announcement is the bipartisan Foodborne Illness Rapid Response Act, introduced with Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE). The legislation would prohibit staffing reductions and hiring freezes within CDC divisions responsible for foodborne illness surveillance for one year following the declaration of an outbreak. The bill would also seek to restore mandatory federal surveillance for Cyclospora and other foodborne pathogens and improve access to outbreak information for state and local officials involved in food safety investigations.
- In addition to the proposed legislation, Gottheimer is also supporting the bipartisan Federal and State Food Safety Information Sharing Act, which would grant FDA the authority to share more complete inspection and outbreak-related information with state and local regulators.
- Recent foodborne illness outbreaks, increased scrutiny of government oversight functions, and broader initiatives aimed at improving public health outcomes have contributed to a growing policy discussion regarding the adequacy of existing food safety systems. As that discussion continues to evolve, we expect Congress to continue considering additional measures affecting food safety oversight.
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