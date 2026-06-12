BIGGER IN TEXAS- El Paso Federal Court Awards Brandon Callier $530,905.00 Default Judgment in TCPA/TBCC Case

Just picked up this short (and not very sweet) ruling awarding Brandon Callier $530,905.00 in a default judgment against United Fundings.

$530,905.00– for a a repeat litigator with no lawyer.

This is why they do it folks.

This is one of the largest default judgment awards in favor of a pro per I’ve ever seen.

The order does not discuss the underlying facts but breaks down the award as:

“including $120,500.00 under the TCPA, $410,000.00 under the TBCC, and $405.00 in court costs.”

As TCPAWorld readers know the TCPA contains a $500-$1,500 per violation penalty and violations of the Texas Business and Commerce Code (TBCC) Chapters 304 and 305 (the “Mini-TCPA”) range as high as $10k with $5k permitted for registration violations!

While I don’t have all the underlying facts here, the fact the awarded TBCC damages dwarf the TCPA component confirm the importance of state law compliance.

Case is Callier v. United Fundings LLC, 2026 WL 1630445 (W.D. Tex. May 13, 2026).