BIGGER IN TEXAS- El Paso Federal Court Awards Brandon Callier $530,905.00 Default Judgment in TCPA/TBCC Case
Friday, June 12, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

Just picked up this short (and not very sweet) ruling awarding Brandon Callier $530,905.00 in a default judgment against United Fundings.

$530,905.00– for a a repeat litigator with no lawyer.

This is why they do it folks.

This is one of the largest default judgment awards in favor of a pro per I’ve ever seen.

The order does not discuss the underlying facts but breaks down the award as:

“including $120,500.00 under the TCPA, $410,000.00 under the TBCC, and $405.00 in court costs.”

As TCPAWorld readers know the TCPA contains a $500-$1,500 per violation penalty and violations of the Texas Business and Commerce Code (TBCC) Chapters 304 and 305 (the “Mini-TCPA”) range as high as $10k with $5k permitted for registration violations!

While I don’t have all the underlying facts here, the fact the awarded TBCC damages dwarf the TCPA component confirm the importance of state law compliance.

Case is Callier v. United Fundings LLC, 2026 WL 1630445 (W.D. Tex. May 13, 2026).

© 2026 Troutman Amin, LLP

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Variant Alternative Income Fund
Published: 8 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Certain personal property of Cubitac Corp. and Cabitac Corp
Published: 4 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Wrapify, Inc
Published: 1 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: RL Eastpoint LLC
Published: 1 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Membership Interest in C-5 Investors Mezz, LLC
Published: 1 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: ICC Group Holdings, Inc
Published: 28 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Valentine Vamush Properties, LLC
Published: 26 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Western Cattle Company, LLC
Published: 26 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 1262 Jennifer Lane Corp
Published: 26 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTIC OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Personal Property of John Michael Allan
Published: 22 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Little Mountain Precision, LLC, Maple Leasing, LLC, 3rd Precision, LLC and Nineteen Eleven Capital, LLC
Published: 18 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Paterson Plank RD J-C, LLC
Published: 18 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 2180 HOLDINGS COMPANY INC, M.L. JONES, LLC, AND ML JONES PREFABRICATION, LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Wavy Media LLC and Wavy Property Management LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Jamp Stokesbury, LP
Published: 11 May, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Troutman Amin, LLP

Hemant Gupta Bridges the Gap Between Cutting-Edge Technology and Intellectual Property Protection
by: Tori Guidry
MAXIMUS PAYOUT: Maximus Education, LLC To pay $3,000,000.00 to End Wrong Number Robocall TCPA Class Action With Mr. Number One Himself
by: Eric J. Troutman
PROTESTS TOO MUCH- Court Denies TCPA Plaintiff’s Motion to Quash Subpoenas to Banks–And There’s a Reason Behind It
by: Eric J. Troutman
And Louisiana Makes Twenty-Two…Louisiana Joins the Privacy Club: What the New Louisiana Data Privacy Act Means for You
by: William Fife
When “We Take Security Seriously” Isn’t Enough: Lessons from the FTC’s Illuminate Order
by: William Fife
FOREFEITURE PHONY?- Supreme Court Upholds FCC’s Forfeiture Power– But Only Because It Doesn’t Really Mean Anything
by: Eric J. Troutman
TEXAS INSURANCE EXEMPTION APPLIED!- Senior Life Insurance Company Loses War But Wins Important Battle for Insurance Companies Sued Under Texas State Registration Rules
by: Eric J. Troutman
BAD FACTS BAD LAW: 105 Unwanted SMS Messages Promoting “AI” Trading Signals Enough to Allow TCPA ATDS Claim To Slip Past the Pleadings Stage
by: Eric J. Troutman
THE DEBATE CONTINUES!: Northern District of California Holds Text Messages ARE Telephone Calls For TCPA Purposes
by: TCPA Practice Group
NO SECOND CALL, NO CLAIM- Court Dismisses Spoliation Allegations Over Choice Of Law, Expired Retention Rules, And Failure To Allege Multiple Calls In Violation Of The TCPA’s DNC Rules
by: Eric J. Troutman
CIPA WIN- California Superior Court Sustains Dismissal of Website Tracking Claims, Holding CIPA’s Pen Register Provisions Do Not Apply to Routine Web Analytics Technologies
by: Puja J. Amin
NBA HIT WITH TCPA CLASS ACTION- National Basketball Association Sued in TCPA Class Action For Failing To Honor Stop Requests
by: Eric J. Troutman
TWO TEXTS, ZERO CLAIMS: New Jersey Federal Court Holds Verification Code Texts Are Not Advertisements Under The TCPA And Orders Pro Se Plaintiff To Show Cause Why Sanctions Should Not Be Imposed
by: TCPA Practice Group

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 