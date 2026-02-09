Big Law Redefines: Florida 2026 Legislative Session Discussion: Property Taxes, AI, and Policy Priorities [Podcast]

In this kickoff episode of Greenberg Traurig's 2026 Florida legislative podcast miniseries, our Tallahassee office shareholders Hayden Dempsey and Tim Stanfield discuss Florida's legislative session.

They discuss what are expected to be some of the key major policy debates, including property tax relief, the growing impact of artificial intelligence, and rural development priorities.

They also reflect on last year's extended session, the political landscape shaped by statewide elections, and the governor's final year in office. Hayden and Tim highlight the unique challenges of the budget process in an election year and share strategies for effective lobbying and client communication during the fast-paced session. Tune in for insights, practical perspectives, and a roadmap to the key issues and dynamics to watch during the 2026 Florida Legislative session.