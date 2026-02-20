Big Law Redefined: Immigration Insights Episode 23 | Top Cross-Border Employment and Immigration Law Issues for Employers to Consider in 2026 [Podcast]
Friday, February 20, 2026
Host and co-chair of Greenberg Traurig’s Global Immigration & Compliance Group, Kate Kalmykov, welcomes Kelly Bunting, GT colleague and labor and employment practice shareholder, to discuss the complex overlap between US immigration and employment law.

They explore current challenges facing employers, including social media issues, religious and disability accommodations, wage and hour litigation, and heightened compliance in M&A deals.

Kelly offers practical insights on drafting cross-border employment agreements, managing restrictive covenants, and training managers to avoid liability.

The episode highlights the importance of coordinated efforts between immigration and employment counsel, especially when onboarding foreign nationals and maintaining compliance.

Tune in to gain actionable tips for handling workforce issues in a dynamic legal environment and the ongoing competition for global talent.

 

