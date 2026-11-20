In this episode of Greenberg Traurig’s Big Law Redefined podcast, part of the GT Mexico 15th Anniversary Miniseries, host David Argueta is joined by Felipe Alonso of Gramercy Funds Management and Eduardo Ochai of CXC, a master servicer in Mexico and Latin America, for a conversation on asset-based lending (ABL) in Mexico.

The discussion opens with a big-picture view of how the Mexican ABL market has evolved over the past several years, tracing the growth of consumer lending, the emergence of tech-enabled originators and neobanks, and the contraction of traditional bank balance sheets in certain product categories. The guests reflect on how the stress test created by the high-profile collapse of several large Mexican non-bank financial institutions validated the ABL framework, demonstrating that properly structured, bankruptcy-remote transactions can perform even under severe conditions.

From there, the conversation turns to the mechanics of Mexican secured lending structures, particularly the use of the Mexican trust (fideicomiso) as the primary vehicle for achieving bankruptcy remoteness, the role of lockbox arrangements and cash flow trapping, and the layering of pledges over residual beneficial rights as additional structural protection.

Eduardo Ochai provides a detailed breakdown of the master servicer role, a function that combines elements of collateral agent, calculation agent, and verification agent, explaining how daily borrowing base calculations, full-portfolio reconciliation, fraud prevention, and trustee instruction are all central to keeping these transactions secure.

Felipe Alonso addresses the range of collateral types gaining traction in the Mexican market, from short-term consumer loans and SME credit products to auto financing, corporate cards, and revenue-based lending structures.

The guests also explore the regional landscape, comparing Mexico’s structural approach to that of Colombia, Brazil, and Chile, and discuss the factoring and invoice financing space as an area with untapped potential.

The episode closes with a candid wish list for market improvements: modernization of Mexico’s public registry system, greater certainty around bankruptcy remoteness through clearer regulatory or judicial guidance, advances in payment infrastructure, and the potential revival of public securitization markets to bring institutional capital, including insurance companies and pension funds, back into the ABL ecosystem.

This episode offers practical, experience-driven perspectives for investors, originators, lenders, and advisors navigating the evolving landscape of structured finance in Mexico. Tune in!