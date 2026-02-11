Big Law Redefined: Digital Health Miniseries Episode 1 | Navigating the New Frontier: Digital Health, AI & Evolving Regulation [Podcast]
Wednesday, February 11, 2026
In this premiere episode of Greenberg Traurig’s Big Law Redefined Podcast: Digital Health Miniseries, host Charles Dunham joins his GT colleagues Nick Diamond and Kieran Dwyer to discuss the rapid rise of digital health technologies and the transformative role of artificial intelligence and machine learning in health care. 

The episode unpacks foundational definitions, practical industry use cases, and the evolving regulatory landscape at both federal and state levels. 

They address recent FDA guidance on general wellness and clinical decision support tools, the growing patchwork of state AI regulations, and the importance of internal governance for developers and deployers of digital health and AI-enabled solutions. 

Tune in for practical takeaways, risk mitigation insights, and a forward-looking perspective on how legal, compliance, and business leaders can stay ahead in the fast-moving digital health ecosystem.

