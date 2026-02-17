Big Law Redefined: DC Everywhere Episode 2 | A Look-Ahead at the Landscape for Small Business Federal Contractors [Podcast]
Tuesday, February 17, 2026
The second episode of Big Law Redefined podcast’s D.C. Everywhere miniseries is now live. Host Shomari Wade speaks with colleagues Elle Ross and Tim McLister about the current challenges and opportunities for small business federal contractors.

They discuss increasing regulatory scrutiny — including new cybersecurity requirements like CMMC, changes to the Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR), and heightened enforcement, especially around compliance and fraud.

The guests highlight the importance of early preparation for new rules, careful attention to supply chain issues, and strategic planning for mergers and acquisitions.

They share insights about staying informed, being proactive about compliance, and addressing potential issues before they become problems.

This episode offers essential guidance for small businesses navigating today’s complex federal contracting environment. Tune in!

