Big Law Redefined: The Bottom Line Episode 2 | Beyond the Silos: Financial Crime, National Security, and the Future of Compliance [Podcast]

In this episode of the Big Law Redefined Podcast’s The Bottom Line miniseries, Greenberg Traurig attorneys Shirin Afsous, a litigation shareholder in the firm’s Northern Virginia office, and Tonya Esposito, managing shareholder of its firm’s Washington, D.C., office, speak with Archana Bae, CEO of Porta Strategies.

They discuss how anti-money laundering, sanctions, export controls, fraud, and national security risks are increasingly interconnected. The conversation explores how AI and digital assets are changing both illicit activity and detection, the role of public-private and cross-border collaboration, and evolving enforcement expectations.

Archana also shares practical guidance for financial institutions, including smaller banks and fintechs, on building risk-based compliance programs, strengthening information-sharing, and keeping people involved as technology advances.

Tune in!